CRANSWICK PLC (CWK)

CRANSWICK PLC (CWK)
05/22 10:01:10 am
3375 GBp   +6.67%
Cranswick : Meat supplier Cranswick posts higher full-year profit, raises dividend

05/22/2018 | 08:56am CEST

(Reuters) - British meat supplier Cranswick Plc reported on Tuesday a 22.4 percent jump in annual adjusted pretax profit, driven by growth across its product categories and exports to China, and said it would raise its dividend and invest more in its poultry business.

The pork and gourmet sausage maker, which bolstered its chicken business with two acquisitions over the past three years, said it received planning consent to build a new poultry processing facility in Suffolk.

Founded by Yorkshire pig farmers in the 1970s to make pig feed, Cranswick bought cooked-chicken specialist Benson Park in October 2014 and added Crown Chicken to its basket in 2016.

Cranswick said total revenue rose to 1.46 billion pounds for the year ended March 31, from 1.24 billion pounds a year ago. Adjusted pretax profit rose to 92.4 million pounds from 75.5 million pounds a year earlier.

The company's total export revenue, of which a large share comes from its pork exports to China, surged 30.2 percent in the year, while its revenue from Far Eastern markets declined 6.1 percent.

Cranswick said it would increase the final dividend to 38.6 pence per share from 31.0 pence.

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S and Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 1 447 M
EBIT 2018 90,3 M
Net income 2018 69,5 M
Debt 2018 11,2 M
Yield 2018 1,60%
P/E ratio 2018 22,61
P/E ratio 2019 21,99
EV / Sales 2018 1,09x
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
Capitalization 1 568 M
Technical analysis trends CRANSWICK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 33,5  GBP
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Hartley Couch Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin Thomas Peter Davey Executive Chairman
Mark Bottomley Finance Director & Executive Director
Steven Derek Esom Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jim Brisby Executive Director & Commercial Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRANSWICK PLC-5.18%2 105
NESTLÉ-8.19%240 797
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-26.97%70 785
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL-7.66%58 295
DANONE-7.25%51 531
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS-2.48%29 114
