07/31/2018 | 07:30pm CEST

Media release

Zurich, 2 August 2018

Advance information on the annual results for 2017/18

CREALOGIX posts record sales of CHF 87 million in the 2017/18 financial year. Profitability is slightly below own expectations.

CREALOGIX continues to be on a growth path and can report these provisional results for the 2017/18 financial year:

  • Sales increased better than expected, by 16.4% to around CHF 87.1 million. This corresponds to a growth of 13.1% in local currencies.
  • Profitability (EBITDA) was CHF 7.0 million, which is slightly below the previous year's level (CHF 7.3 million). At 8.1%, EBITDA margin was slightly below the expected >10%. This was largely caused by a pleasingly more rapid switch of customers from the traditional initial licence model to the SaaS/rental model and increases future recurring revenues.
  • Net profit was CHF 0.9 million (previous year: CHF 1.4 million).
  • Internationalisation is continuing: The sales share generated outside of Switzerland increased again to 57% (previous year 50%).
  • CREALOGIX confirms the growth and profitability targets: In the medium term, the Group expects annual sales growth of more than 20% and aims to achieve profitability (EBITDA) of more than 15%.

The full annual results for 2017/18 will be published on 18 September 2018.

About CREALOGIX

The CREALOGIX Group is a Swiss Fintech 100 company and is among the global market leaders in digital banking. CREALOGIX develops and implements innovative fintech solutions for the financial institutions of tomorrow. Using digital solutions from CREALOGIX, banks, wealth managers, and other financial institutions can better respond to evolving customer needs in the area of digital transformation, enabling them to hold their ground in a very demanding and dynamic market and remain ahead of their competitors. The group, founded in 1996, has more than 700 employees worldwide. The shares of CREALOGIX Group (CLXN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The economic projections and predictions contained in this information relate to future facts. Such projections and predictions are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes which cannot be foreseen and which are beyond the control of CREALOGIX Holding AG. CREALOGIX Holding AG is therefore not in a position to make any representations as to the accuracy of economic projections and predictions or their impact on the financial situation of CREALOGIX Holding AG or on the market in which CREALOGIX Holding AG shares and other securities are traded.

Contact

Philippe Wirth, Group CFO
E-Mail: [email protected]

Tel.: +41 58 404 86 62

Jasmin Epp, Corporate Communications Officer

E-Mail: [email protected]

Tel.: +41 58 404 86 52




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
[email protected]
+41 41 763 00 50
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas F. J. Avedik Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Richle Executive Chairman
Philippe Wirth Chief Financial Officer
Richard Dratva Vice Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Jean-Claude Philipona Non-Executive Director
