CREALOGIX posts record sales of CHF 87 million in the 2017/18 financial year. Profitability is slightly below own expectations.

- Sales increased better than expected, by 16.4% to around CHF 87.1 million. This corresponds to a growth of 13.1% in local currencies.
- Profitability (EBITDA) was CHF 7.0 million, which is slightly below the previous year's level (CHF 7.3 million). At 8.1%, EBITDA margin was slightly below the expected >10%. This was largely caused by a pleasingly more rapid switch of customers from the traditional initial licence model to the SaaS/rental model and increases future recurring revenues.
- Net profit was CHF 0.9 million (previous year: CHF 1.4 million).
- Internationalisation is continuing: The sales share generated outside of Switzerland increased again to 57% (previous year 50%).
- CREALOGIX confirms the growth and profitability targets: In the medium term, the Group expects annual sales growth of more than 20% and aims to achieve profitability (EBITDA) of more than 15%.
The full annual results for 2017/18 will be published on 18 September 2018.