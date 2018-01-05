MEDIA ALERT - The All-New Creative Outlier Black: High-Performance Bluetooth Headphones Styled for Urban Adventures

Clad in Bold Black, the All-New Bluetooth Foldable Headphones Deliver Powerful Audio, are Amazingly Comfortable, and Features a 13-hour Battery Life

MILPITAS, California - Creative Technology Ltd today announced the Creative Outlier Black. The high-performance Bluetooth headphones personify the perfect fusion of impressive audio performance and the stylish aesthetic of modern-day fashion.

Black, Bold, Beautiful

Unapologetically bold and inspired by the functional minimalist aesthetics found in today's streetwear apparel and sneaker collections, the Creative Outlier Black fits stylishly into the active urbanite's lifestyle: whether it's walking around town, working on a laptop at a cafe, running to catch a bus, or the daily urban commute on the subway. Exuding the powerful presence of a well-engineered piece of acoustic engineering, the Outlier Black makes a fashion statement without trying too hard.

Made for Exceptional Comfort

Lightweight and comfortable, the Outlier Black fits snugly on the head without being overly tight. The headphone features plush protein leatherette ear-cup cushions for long hours of comfortable music enjoyment on-the-go. Outlier Black also comes with a foldable headband that allows it to be stowed away easily in a backpack when not in use.

Powerful Audio Performance

Featuring Creative's signature in-house tuned 40mm Neodymium drivers, the Outlier Black is built to deliver powerful detailed audio with impressive bass that is sure to please fans of good audio.

Technical Specifications

• Weight (headphones only) 190 g • Connectivity Bluetooth 4.1 • Bluetooth Profiles A2DP, AVRCP, HFP • Battery Life Up to 13 hours • Charging Interface Micro USB • Drivers 40 mm Neodymium magnet • Frequency Response 20 Hz - 20 kHz • Impedance 32 Ohm • Built-in Microphone Invisible omnidirectional mic with HD Voice • Easy-access Controls Playback, call and voice assistant controls on the right earcup • 3.5mm Aux-in Port Alternative for analog audio when battery is low

Pricing and Availability

Creative Outlier Black will be available from mid-January 2018 exclusively on the US Creative online store and is priced at USD49.99.

About Creative

Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster sound cards and for launching the multimedia revolution, Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions which include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade amplifiers and digital audio converters, and next-generation home-theatre systems. Creative continues to re-invent the Sound Blaster, which has a user base of over 400 million, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar and Sound Blaster X7 that aim at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets.

Beyond Sound Blaster, Creative has also unveiled X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse hosts, bridges and enhances a multitude of state-of-the-art technologies and entertainment platforms, and personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.

