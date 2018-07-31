Log in
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. (CACC)
Credit Acceptance Corp. : Credit Acceptance Corporation to Host Earnings Call

07/31/2018 | 09:06pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018 / Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: CACC) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 31, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-8A3CF20A2F450.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 220 M
EBIT 2018 719 M
Net income 2018 502 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 14,49
P/E ratio 2019 13,45
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,03x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,47x
Capitalization 7 351 M
Technical analysis trends CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 301 $
Spread / Average Target -20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brett A. Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth S. Booth CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
John S. Soave Chief Information Officer
Scott J. Vassalluzzo Independent Director
Glenda Jane Flanagan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP.16.12%7 351
ORIX CORPORATION-2.04%22 627
ALLY FINANCIAL INC-6.14%11 783
PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD.0.86%3 252
YIXIN GROUP LTD--.--%2 481
BANCA IFIS SPA-31.91%1 702
