Euronext Paris  >  Crédit Agricole    ACA   FR0000045072

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE (ACA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 05/22 08:14:40 am
13.073 EUR   -3.41%
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA : INFORMATION

05/22/2018 | 08:01am CEST
Montrouge, 22 May 2018

Information

The Administrative Court of Appeal of Versailles has just released its verdict in Crédit Agricole's case against the tax authorities which, in 2012 has contested the deductibility of a €2.3 billion charge incurred by Crédit Agricole S.A. when it sold Greek bank Emporiki. The Administrative Court of Appeal of Versailles ruled that the charge was deductible and enjoined the refund of the excess corporate tax paid by Crédit Agricole S.A. for the 2012 financial year.

This verdict means that the Court fully accepted the arguments put forward by Crédit Agricole.

Crédit Agricole S.A. will consider the financial impacts of this verdict once all remedies have been exhausted.

Crédit Agricole S.A. press contacts

Charlotte de Chavagnac         + 33 (0)1 57 72 11 17                           [email protected]

All our press releases are available at: www.credit-agricole.com

  Crédit_Agricole   Crédit Agricole Group   créditagricole_sa

Individual shareholders contacts

Toll-free number (from France): 0 800 000 777
[email protected]

Investor relations contacts

(+33 (0)1 43 23 04 31
[email protected]



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: CREDIT AGRICOLE SA via Globenewswire
