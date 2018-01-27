CREDIT SUISSE ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Credit Suisse Group AG – (CS)

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have until February 20, 2018 to file lead plaintiff
applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Credit Suisse
Group AG (NYSE: CS), if they purchased the Company’s American Depositary
Receipts (“ADRs”) between March 20, 2015 and February 3, 2016, inclusive
(the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States
District Court for the Southern District of New York.
About the Lawsuit
Credit Suisse and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but
are not limited to, that: (i) the Company consistently failed to comply
with its own risk protocols and control systems governing its investment
operations; (ii) the Company acquired risky, highly illiquid securities
valued in the billions of dollars; and (iii) as a result of the
foregoing, Credit Suisse’s financial statements were materially false
and misleading at all relevant times.
