Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Credit Suisse Group    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP (CSGN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

CREDIT SUISSE SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Credit Suisse Group AG – (CS)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/06/2018 | 04:51am CET

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 20, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS), if they purchased the Company’s American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) between March 20, 2015 and February 3, 2016, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased ADRs of Credit Suisse and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cs/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by February 20, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

Credit Suisse and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company consistently failed to comply with its own risk protocols and control systems governing its investment operations; (ii) the Company acquired risky, highly illiquid securities valued in the billions of dollars; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Credit Suisse’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
04:51a CREDIT SUISSE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY F : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
01/05 CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on ..
01/05 CREDIT SUISSE : to move staff out of one of its Canary Wharf offices
01/04 THE KLEIN LAW FIRM : Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible V..
01/03 THE KLEIN LAW FIRM : Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible ..
01/03 CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on ..
01/03 EMPIRE RESORTS, INC. (NASDAQ : NYNY) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definiti..
01/02 ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Misled Shareholders According t..
01/02 CS The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation Invo..
01/02 European winners and losers after U.S. tax overhaul
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Credit Suisse Is Out Of The Ditch - Or Is It?
2017 Credit Suisse Group (CS) Investor Presentation - Slideshow
2017 Credit Suisse Group AG 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
2017 Credit Suisse Group AG 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
2017 Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Financials ( CHF)
Sales 2017 20 901 M
EBIT 2017 2 254 M
Net income 2017 1 301 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 1,96%
P/E ratio 2017 36,30
P/E ratio 2018 15,92
Capi. / Sales 2017 2,18x
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,07x
Capitalization 45 574 M
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group Technical Analysis Chart | CSGN | CH0012138530 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 17,8  CHF
Spread / Average Target 0,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tidjane Thiam Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
Pierre-Olivier Marie Bouée Chief Operating Officer
David R. Mathers Chief Financial Officer
Richard Edward Thornburgh Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP2.47%46 727
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY1.05%374 939
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMRCL BANK OF CHINA LTD-2.10%325 349
BANK OF AMERICA0.95%310 832
WELLS FARGO1.47%307 154
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.91%259 879
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.