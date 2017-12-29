CS LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Credit Suisse Group AG Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – CS

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of
the securities of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) from March 20, 2015
through February 3, 2016, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the
important February 20, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline. The lawsuit seeks
to recover damages for Credit Suisse investors under the federal
securities laws.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.
According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made
materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose
that: (1) Credit Suisse’s risk protocols and control systems were
routinely disregarded; (2) Credit Suisse was amassing billions of
dollars of risky, highly illiquid securities, in violation of those risk
protocols; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Credit
Suisse’s business, operations, and risk controls were false and
misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details
entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 20, 2018.
A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other
class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the
