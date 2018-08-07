As of August 29, 2018, Credit Suisse will suspend new issuances of FIEU ETNs. The FIEU ETNs are scheduled to mature on September 10, 2018. Please see the pricing supplement for detailed information relating to the calculation of the payment at maturity and relating to the maturity date generally.

Credit Suisse expects that the NYSE Arca will allow the FIEU ETNs to continue to trade until September 7, 2018. Investors who buy such ETNs at any time for an amount that is greater than the amount they receive on the maturity date (including paying any premium to the payment at maturity, once this amount has been determined) will suffer a loss on their investment. Furthermore, investors who sell such ETNs at any time for an amount that is less than the amount they would have received on the maturity date (including selling at any discount to the payment at maturity, once this amount has been determined) will also suffer a loss. In either case, such losses could be significant. Investors will not receive any other compensation or amount for the loss of the investment opportunity of holding such ETNs and investors may be unable to invest in other securities with a similar level of risk and/or that provide a similar investment opportunity as such ETNs.

None of the other ETNs offered by Credit Suisse are affected by this announcement. All dates referenced above are subject to change, including postponement due to certain events.