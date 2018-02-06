Log in
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP (CSGN)
Credit Suisse Group AG : CS The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Credit Suisse Group AG and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 20, 2018

02/06/2018 | 10:44pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Credit Suisse Group AG (''Credit Suisse'') (NYSE: CS) American Depositary Receipts between March 20, 2015 and February 3, 2016.

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sbm/credit-suisse-group-ag?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's risk protocols and control systems were routinely disregarded; (2) the Company was accumulating billions of dollars of highly illiquid securities in violation of those risk protocols; and (3) as a result, the Company's statements about its business, operations, and risk controls were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Credit Suisse, you have until February 20, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected], by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sbm/credit-suisse-group-ag?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© Accesswire 2018
