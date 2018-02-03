Credit Suisse Group AG : INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Credit Suisse Group AG

Log in
02/03/2018 | 06:32pm CET

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Credit Suisse Group AG ("Credit Suisse" or the "Company") (NYSE: CS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/shaw%20law%20logo%202.png

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between March 20, 2015 and February 3, 2016, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 20, 2018, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss during the Class Period, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the complaint, the Company issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Credit Suisse's risk protocols and control systems were routinely disregarded; (2) Credit Suisse was amassing billions of dollars of risky, highly illiquid securities, in violation of those risk protocols; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Credit Suisse's business, operations, and risk controls were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world, and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
Schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
