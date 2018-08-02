Log in
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP (CSGN)

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP (CSGN)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/02 04:36:25 pm
15.813 CHF   -0.98%
Credit Suisse : picks Luxembourg, Madrid, Frankfurt as post-Brexit hubs
RE
07/31CEO confirms Credit Suisse seeking Saudi banking license
RE
07/31CREDIT SUISSE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Credit Suisse : picks Luxembourg, Madrid, Frankfurt as post-Brexit hubs

08/02/2018 | 04:19pm CEST
Chairman Rohner of Swiss bank Credit Suisse attends annual shareholder meeting in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse will likely move around 50 investment bankers to Germany, 50 to Madrid, and up to 150 more to other European Union hubs including Luxembourg in the event of a hard exit by Britain from the bloc, sources close to the matter said.

Switzerland's second-biggest bank has so far declined to put a figure on the number of bankers it plans to move out of London from its headcount there of roughly 5,500, saying discussions continue, but it has named Frankfurt, Madrid and Luxembourg as post-Brexit hubs.

"Credit Suisse is working to maintain access to EU clients and markets by leveraging our existing infrastructure in the event of a Hard Brexit," a spokesman for the bank said on Thursday, referring to a disorderly or no-deal exit.

"Discussions with relevant regulators, employees and key stakeholders remain ongoing, but our solution will involve multiple locations, including Madrid, Frankfurt and Luxembourg."

Credit Suisse this week also disclosed plans to increase investment banking assets in Frankfurt.

In its quarterly report the lender said after "planning relating to the withdrawal of the UK from the EU", it had approved moving around $200 million (£153.14 million) worth of assets to its investment banking and capital markets division in Germany.

With an October crunch point in talks on the future trading relationship between Britain and the EU, banks are pushing ahead with opening or expanding hubs in the EU to avoid disruption to customer services if Britain leaves the bloc next March with no transition deal.

The Swiss bank is in the process of notifying London-based staff about the moves that will affect its main divisions, namely investment banking, wealth management and asset management, a source said this week.

London will remain a key part of the bank's footprint even after Brexit, it said.

(Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Michael Shields; Editing by Adrian Croft and Alexandra Hudson)

Latest news on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
News from SeekingAlpha
07:43aStocks Down Over U.S./China Trade Dispute (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
07:01aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Markets Stumble On Trade Gloom 
03:32aMore post-Brexit business for Frankfurt 
07/31Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) CEO Tidjane Thiam on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings C.. 
07/31Credit Suisse Group AG 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 21 500 M
EBIT 2018 4 387 M
Net income 2018 2 745 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,56%
P/E ratio 2018 14,48
P/E ratio 2019 9,53
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,90x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,78x
Capitalization 40 820 M
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 19,2  CHF
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tidjane Thiam Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
Pierre-Olivier Marie Bouée Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Niklaus Koopmann-Zulliger Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP-8.22%41 101
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.15%391 379
BANK OF AMERICA4.61%313 103
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.48%287 370
WELLS FARGO-4.98%279 167
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.42%242 363
