CREDIT SUISSE GROUP (CSGN)

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP (CSGN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 03/14 05:31:28 pm
17.085 CHF   -0.52%
Credit Suisse sued over U.S. 'volatility' product losses
RE
Airline caterer Gategroup opens books for IPO of up to 2.6 billion francs
RE
CREDIT SUISSE CEO 'HERE TO STAY' : FUW newspaper
RE
Credit Suisse sued over U.S. 'volatility' product losses

03/15/2018 | 12:43am CET
Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Luzern

NEW YORK (Reuters) - An investor sued Credit Suisse on Wednesday, alleging that misstatements about a complex product betting on stock market swings led to losses for people who bought in at inflated prices.

A popular product offered by the bank and linked to expectations of future price swings, or volatility, in the S&P 500 stock index sank by more than 90 percent over a few hours last month following a stock market selloff.

Credit Suisse later took the product - once worth $1.6 billion (£1.2 billion) and known as the VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term Exchange-Traded Note - off the market.

"The publicly available prospectus accurately and fully disclosed the risks of an investment in XIV, which is only intended for sophisticated institutional clients," the bank said in a statement emailed to Reuters, referring to the product by its former stock ticker.

"Credit Suisse did not engage in any conduct designed to mislead investors regarding XIV's value or cause the February 5, 2018, decline in XIV's price," the bank said.

The bank's chief executive, Tidjane Thiam, has said the product was "legitimate" and said investors took their own risks on a trade that did not pan out.

But the investor, in a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, said Credit Suisse "manipulated" the notes by liquidating its holdings in various financial products to avoid a loss.

The lawsuit seeks class-action status as well as unspecified damages.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Trevor Hunnicutt

Stocks treated in this article : NASDAQ Comp., DJ Industrial, NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, Credit Suisse Group
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.00% 24758.12 Delayed Quote.1.16%
NASDAQ 100 -0.08% 7040.9809 Delayed Quote.11.49%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.19% 7496.8108 Delayed Quote.9.52%
S&P 500 -0.57% 2749.48 Real-time Quote.4.09%
Financials ( CHF)
Sales 2018 21 992 M
EBIT 2018 4 691 M
Net income 2018 3 035 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,69%
P/E ratio 2018 14,86
P/E ratio 2019 10,03
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,02x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,89x
Capitalization 44 513 M
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 18,9  CHF
Spread / Average Target 8,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tidjane Thiam Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
Pierre-Olivier Marie Bouée Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
Richard Edward Thornburgh Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP-1.29%47 170
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.02%408 248
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.84%356 304
BANK OF AMERICA11.25%336 403
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.51%291 418
WELLS FARGO-5.13%285 706
