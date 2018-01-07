Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Credit Suisse Group    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP (CSGN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Credit Suisse Group AG of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 20, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2018 | 06:00am CET

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) of Credit Suisse Group AG ("Credit Suisse") (NYSE:CS) between March 20, 2015 and February 3, 2016. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-cm/credit-suisse-group-ag?wire=2

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s risk protocols and control systems were routinely disregarded; (2) the Company was accumulating billions of dollars of highly illiquid securities in violation of those risk protocols; and (3) as a result, the Company’s statements about its business, operations, and risk controls were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Credit Suisse you have until February 20, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
06:00a Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Credit Suisse Group AG of a Cl..
01/06 CREDIT SUISSE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY F : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
01/05 CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on ..
01/05 CREDIT SUISSE : to move staff out of one of its Canary Wharf offices
01/04 THE KLEIN LAW FIRM : Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible V..
01/03 THE KLEIN LAW FIRM : Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible ..
01/03 CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on ..
01/03 EMPIRE RESORTS, INC. (NASDAQ : NYNY) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definiti..
01/02 ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Misled Shareholders According t..
01/02 CS The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation Invo..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Credit Suisse Is Out Of The Ditch - Or Is It?
2017 Credit Suisse Group (CS) Investor Presentation - Slideshow
2017 Credit Suisse Group AG 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
2017 Credit Suisse Group AG 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
2017 Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Financials ( CHF)
Sales 2017 20 901 M
EBIT 2017 1 966 M
Net income 2017 1 301 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 1,99%
P/E ratio 2017 35,91
P/E ratio 2018 15,75
Capi. / Sales 2017 2,16x
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,05x
Capitalization 45 088 M
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group Technical Analysis Chart | CSGN | CH0012138530 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 17,8  CHF
Spread / Average Target 1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tidjane Thiam Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
Pierre-Olivier Marie Bouée Chief Operating Officer
David R. Mathers Chief Financial Officer
Richard Edward Thornburgh Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP1.38%46 269
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY1.96%378 339
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMRCL BANK OF CHINA LTD-1.94%325 569
BANK OF AMERICA2.27%314 900
WELLS FARGO2.74%307 154
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%260 861
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.