Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Credit Suisse Group AG of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 20, 2018

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:
To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired
American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) of Credit Suisse Group AG ("Credit
Suisse") (NYSE:CS) between March 20, 2015
and February 3, 2016. You are hereby
notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been
commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District
of New York. To get more information go to:
http://www.zlk.com/pslra-cm/credit-suisse-group-ag?wire=2
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected]
or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There
is no cost or obligation to you.
The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued
materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose
that: (1) the Company’s risk protocols and control systems were
routinely disregarded; (2) the Company was accumulating billions of
dollars of highly illiquid securities in violation of those risk
protocols; and (3) as a result, the Company’s statements about its
business, operations, and risk controls were false and misleading and/or
lacked a reasonable basis.
If you suffered a loss in Credit Suisse you have until February
20, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead
plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that
you serve as a lead plaintiff.
Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York,
California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have
extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities
litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for
aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not
guarantee similar outcomes.
