News Summary

Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Credit Suisse Group AG – CS

12/23/2017 | 05:58pm CET

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) from March 20, 2015 through February 3, 2016, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Credit Suisse investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Credit Suisse class action, go to http://rosenlegal.com/cases-1260.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Kevin Chan, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Credit Suisse’s risk protocols and control systems were routinely disregarded; (2) Credit Suisse was amassing billions of dollars of risky, highly illiquid securities, in violation of those risk protocols; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Credit Suisse’s business, operations, and risk controls were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 20, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://rosenlegal.com/cases-1260.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Kevin Chan, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Since 2014, Rosen Law Firm has been ranked #2 in the nation by Institutional Shareholder Services for the number of securities class action settlements annually obtained for investors.


© Business Wire 2017
Financials ( CHF)
Sales 2017 20 901 M
EBIT 2017 2 254 M
Net income 2017 1 301 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 1,97%
P/E ratio 2017 32,37
P/E ratio 2018 15,90
Capi. / Sales 2017 2,18x
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,07x
Capitalization 45 548 M
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group Technical Analysis Chart | CSGN | CH0012138530 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 17,8  CHF
Spread / Average Target 0,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tidjane Thiam Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
Pierre-Olivier Marie Bouée Chief Operating Officer
David R. Mathers Chief Financial Officer
Richard Edward Thornburgh Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP26.41%46 040
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY24.96%372 822
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMRCL BANK OF CHINA LTD34.24%312 561
BANK OF AMERICA34.93%311 667
WELLS FARGO11.79%303 310
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION32.90%242 969
