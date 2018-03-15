Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cree, Inc.    CREE

CREE, INC. (CREE)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS US - 03/15 01:30:16 pm
42.5 USD   +0.02%
03:06aGLOBAL ENERGY E : Energy Efficient Lighting Technology Market with A..
AQ
03/08CREE : Buys Infineon RF Assets
AQ
03/06CREE, INC. (NAS : CREE) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Cree, Inc. : Todays Research Reports on Trending Tickers: Cree and 3D Systems

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 01:22pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / U.S. markets' slide extended on Wednesday as concerns over a potential trade war with China continues to grow. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.00 percent to close at 24,758.12, while the S&P 500 Index fell 0.57 percent to close at 2,749.48. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.19 percent to close at 7,496.81. President Trump has announced that he plans to use tariffs to cut the U.S. trade deficit with China by $100 billion.

"There are already fears of policy mistakes and trade protectionism, and when you layer in White House uncertainty those fears grow," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities, according to MarketWatch. "Will the new people be more protectionist? Right now the economy and earnings are solid, but are we going to make a trade or policy mistake that could slow earnings or lead into a recession that will turn this market over?"

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Cree, Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CREE

3D Systems Corporation
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=DDD

Cree's stock edged 0.76% higher Wednesday, to close the day at $42.49. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1,249,366 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 1,505,318 shares. In the last year, Cree's shares have traded in a range of 20.50 - 43.23. The share price has gained 107.27% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $36.60 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $33.61. Shares of Cree have gained roughly 18.06 percent in the past month and are up 14.4 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Cree, Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CREE

On Wednesday, shares of 3D Systems recorded a trading volume of 4,386,118 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 2,999,855 shares. The stock ended the day 1.08% higher at 12.15. The share price has gained 53.41% from its 52 week low with a 52 week trading range of 7.92 - 23.70. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $10.57 is below its 200-day moving average of $10.84. Shares of 3D Systems have gained roughly 19.7 percent in the past month and are up 40.62 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI?s 3D Systems Corporation Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=DDD

Our Actionable Research on Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) and 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Research Driven Investing, Unit #901 511 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY, 10011

Email:

[email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com



© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CREE, INC.
01:22pCREE, INC. : Today’s Research Reports on Trending Tickers: Cree and 3D Systems
AC
03:06aGLOBAL ENERGY EFFICIENT LIGHTING TEC : Energy Efficient Lighting Technology Mark..
AQ
03/14CREE : 59-- Air Curtains and LED Fixtures
AQ
03/08CREE : Buys Infineon RF Assets
AQ
03/06CREE, INC. (NASDAQ : CREE) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
AQ
03/06CREE : acquires Infineon RF Power business for 345 million euros
RE
03/06CREE INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
03/06CREE : Acquires Infineon RF Power Business
BU
02/26CREE INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
02/26CREE, INC. : Announces Long-Term Silicon Carbide Wafer Supply Agreement with Inf..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/08Cree (CREE) Acquires Infineon RF Power Business - Slideshow 
03/06Technology - Top Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 pm (3/6/18) 
03/06Cree Acquires Infineon RF Power Business 
02/27Cree (CREE) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
01/24Williams Capital upgrades Cree with a downside target 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 444 M
EBIT 2018 4,64 M
Net income 2018 -39,7 M
Finance 2018 179 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,80x
EV / Sales 2019 2,60x
Capitalization 4 215 M
Chart CREE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cree, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | CREE | US2254471012 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CREE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 37,6 $
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregg A. Lowe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Alexander Ingram Chairman
Michael E. McDevitt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles M. Swoboda Director
Clyde R. Hosein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREE, INC.14.41%4 215
INTEL CORPORATION12.18%241 709
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%227 952
NVIDIA CORPORATION28.55%149 865
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.88%108 993
BROADCOM LIMITED2.31%107 297
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.