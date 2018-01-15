Log in
Crescent Point Energy : Confirms January 2018 Dividend

01/15/2018 | 06:54pm CET

PRESS RELEASE

CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CONFIRMS JANUARY 2018 DIVIDEND

January 15, 2018 CALGARY, ALBERTA. Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX and NYSE: CPG) confirms that the dividend to be paid on February 15, 2018, in respect of January 2018 production, for shareholders of record on January 31, 2018, will be CDN$0.03 per share.

These dividends are designated as "eligible dividends" for Canadian income tax purposes. For U.S. income tax purposes, Crescent Point's dividends are considered "qualified dividends."

Crescent Point is a leading North American light and medium oil producer that seeks to maximize shareholder return through its total return strategy of long-term growth plus dividend income.

CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP.

Scott Saxberg,

President and Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ON CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP. PLEASE CONTACT:

Ken Lamont, Chief Financial Officer, or Brad Borggard, Vice President, Corporate Planning and Investor RelationsTelephone: (403) 693-0020

Fax: (403) 693-0070

Toll free (U.S. & Canada): 888-693-0020 Website: www.crescentpointenergy.com

Crescent Point shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CPG.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. Suite 2000, 585 - 8th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, AB, T2P 1G1

Crescent Point Energy Corp. published this content on 15 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2018 17:54:03 UTC.

Financials ( CAD)
Sales 2017 3 210 M
EBIT 2017 -76,0 M
Net income 2017 -158 M
Debt 2017 3 750 M
Yield 2017 3,31%
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 3,08x
EV / Sales 2018 2,91x
Capitalization 6 140 M
Chart CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP
Duration : Period :
Crescent Point Energy Corp Technical Analysis Chart | CPG | CA22576C1014 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 14,3  CAD
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Saxberg President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Peter N. Bannister Chairman
C. Neil Smith Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth R. Lamont Chief Financial Officer
D. Hugh Gillard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP16.58%4 962
CNOOC LTD11.41%71 727
CONOCOPHILLIPS9.40%70 751
EOG RESOURCES7.22%66 900
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION3.90%58 564
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED6.00%44 816
