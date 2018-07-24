Crest Nicholson : Arborfield Green Leisure Centre officially opens its doors

Situated on Crest Nicholson's garden village development and next to Bohunt School Wokingham, Arborfield Green Leisure Centre is fast becoming a focal point of the local community since opening for business earlier this month. With the latest release of new homes at Barkham Place, residents will be able to take advantage of the wider range of amenities now available.

The Leisure Centre offers a range of facilities for all to enjoy, including a gym, spinning and fitness studios, 4G turf pitches, tennis and netball courts, and an eight-court sports hall that is available to hire.

In 2016, to facilitate early opening of the new school, Crest Nicholson and the Defence Infrastructure Organisation made the former Arborfield Garrison gym available to Wokingham Borough Council and Bohunt School to make use of its facilities. Under the management of Places Leisure, the building has now become a much needed provider of local leisure facilities, and pupils at Bohunt School will continue to use the new centre alongside the local community.

Places Leisure are a leisure and wellness partner who primarily work with Local Authorities to deliver activities and facilities to local communities. They were welcomed into the community at the Arborfield Green Summer Fete on Saturday 14th July, where visitors had the opportunity to find out more information about the services on offer.

Sammie Bryans, Development Director for Crest Nicholson said:

'We are delighted that both new and existing residents can now take advantage of the increased health and fitness benefits that are available on their doorstep. There are a variety of ways to keep active at Arborfield Green, by taking a stroll round Hazebrook Meadows, playing a game of tennis on the recently re-opened courts or indeed by visiting the new Arborfield Green Leisure Centre.'

Crest Nicholson are proud to continue supporting the growth of the local community and are pleased to launch the latest release of exclusive new homes at Barkham Place. For more information on new properties starting at £465,000 or to visit the stunning new show homes, please contact Barkham Place Marketing Suite on: 0118 402 4768.

If you would like to find out more about the facilities at Arborfield Green please email: [email protected] and for more information about the leisure centre, visit: www.placesforpeopleleisure.org/centres/arborfield-green-leisure-centre