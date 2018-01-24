Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC    CRST   GB00B8VZXT93

Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/23 05:35:05 pm
524 GBp   +1.06%
08:14a CREST NICHOLSON : Board Changes January 2018
08:14a CREST NICHOLSON : Annual Results Announcement for the year ended 31s..
08:09a CREST NICHOLSON : Final Results
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Crest Nicholson : Board Changes January 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2018 | 08:14am CET

The Board of Crest Nicholson is pleased to announce the following changes to the Board:


  • Patrick Bergin promoted to Chief Executive Officer ('CEO') with effect from the 22nd March 2018, the date of the Company's AGM;

  • Stephen Stone to become Executive Chairman with effect from the 22nd March 2018, the date of the Company's AGM, and Non-Executive Chairman from 1st April 2019;

  • William Rucker, Chairman will not stand for re-election as Non-Executive Chairman leaving the Board at Company's AGM;

  • Leslie Van de Walle appointed Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Director of the Company with immediate effect;

  • Louise Hardy joins the Board as Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

  • As part of the succession planning process, Patrick Bergin was appointed Chief Operating Officer in January 2017 and the Board is delighted that he has now accepted the role of CEO. The Board is unanimous that it would be in the best interests of the Company for Stephen Stone's expertise to remain within Crest Nicholson and, following an extensive consultation with major shareholders, has asked Stephen to become Chairman. Stephen will act in an Executive capacity for the first 12 months but will move to become Non-Executive from 1 April 2019.

    William Rucker who has been Chairman of the Board since September 2011 will therefore not seek re-election at the forthcoming AGM.

    Leslie Van de Walle will join the Board as Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Director with immediate effect. Leslie has a very wide range of international senior management business experience including having been Chief Executive at both United Biscuits plc and Rexam plc. He is Senior Independent Director and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee of DCC plc and Non-Executive Chairman of Robert Walters plc having previously held the role of Chairman at both SIG plc and Weener Plastick Gmbh and as Non-Executive Director at CAPE plc. As well as acting as Deputy Chairman, Leslie will also Chair the Nomination Committee and be a member of the Audit & Risk and Remuneration Committees.

    Louise Hardy will be joining the Board as Non-Executive Director effective from today. Louise joined Crest Nicholson in June 2017 as an independent non-executive member of a newly formed Technical Committee focussing on technical aspects of the build process and the benefits which could be introduced by greater use of standard house types and off-site manufacturing and now joins the Board. Louise is a civil engineer bringing a wealth of project management, technical and engineering experience including delivering of complex infrastructure projects. Louise is currently a Non-Executive Director of Sirius Minerals plc and a Non-Executive Director of the Ebbsfleet Development Corporation.

    Louise will continue in her role on the Technical Committee and will join the Nomination and Remuneration Committees.

    As previously announced, Pam Alexander who joined the Board in December 2011 will not be standing for re-election at our forthcoming AGM having served just over six years.

    Octavia Morley, Interim Chair of the Nomination Committee, commented: 'Under the leadership of Stephen and Patrick, Crest Nicholson has been a very strong performer since its initial public offering in February 2013 achieving significant increases in total shareholder return, profitability and number of homes built. The Board believes their combined leadership as CEO and Chairman will continue to be a winning formula for shareholders in the future.

    We are also delighted to welcome Leslie and Louise to the Board and would like to sincerely thank William for his strong leadership of the Board since 2011 and Pam for her valuable contribution both as a member of the Board and as a member of the Audit & Risk, Nomination, Remuneration and Technical Committees.'

    The information contained in this announcement concerning the appointment of Patrick Bergin as Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Stone as Executive Chairman and William Rucker standing down as Chairman at the next Annual General meeting constitute 'inside information' under the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

    For enquiries please contact:

    Kevin Maguire

    Company Secretary

    01932 580555

    Faeth Birch

    Philip Walters

    Finsbury

    0207 251 3801

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc published this content on 24 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2018 07:14:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS P
08:14a CREST NICHOLSON : Board Changes January 2018
08:14a CREST NICHOLSON : Annual Results Announcement for the year ended 31st October 20..
08:09a CREST NICHOLSON : Final Results
01/23 CREST NICHOLSON : launches rare collection of freehold mews houses at Brandon Ho..
01/19CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC : annual earnings release
01/19 CREST NICHOLSON : Southampton property market set for more growth in 2018
01/19 CREST NICHOLSON : Wells Football Club under-14s girls team kick off success with..
01/19 CREST NICHOLSON : Upper Longcross unveils new 4 and 5 bed homes
01/18 CREST NICHOLSON : Attractive returns for Bath property investors
01/17 CREST NICHOLSON : Enjoy life at Nightingale Fields at Arborfield Green
More news
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 1 062 M
EBIT 2017 214 M
Net income 2017 167 M
Finance 2017 54,5 M
Yield 2017 6,31%
P/E ratio 2017 8,09
P/E ratio 2018 7,29
EV / Sales 2017 1,21x
EV / Sales 2018 1,06x
Capitalization 1 340 M
Chart CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS P
Duration : Period :
Crest Nicholson Holdings P Technical Analysis Chart | CRST | GB00B8VZXT93 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 6,33  GBP
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen John Stone Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William J. Rucker Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Bergin COO & Executive Director
Robert Allen Director & Group Finance Director
Darren Dancey Group Director-Design & Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC-4.86%1 881
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD3.84%27 150
D.R. HORTON0.80%19 691
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD5.12%13 427
PERSIMMON-3.94%11 356
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO LTD-0.52%10 383
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.