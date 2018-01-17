Crest Nicholson : Charming village-style living at The Brambles

This beautiful collection of two, three and four bedroom family homes is located in the idyllic Berkshire village of Spencers Wood. Whether you're looking for your first home or taking that next step up the property ladder, there is something for everyone at The Brambles.

The development provides homes which are full of character and designed to cater to the needs of modern family life, yet remain architecturally mindful of the rural nature of its beautiful location. The Brambles is surrounded by traditional pubs, open countryside and a welcoming community offering the perfect lifestyle balance.

The traditionally designed homes at the development are ideally located within easy reach of the many amenities that come with life in Reading, including easy access to many high-tech firms, Reading University, the Madejski Stadium, and many other town-centre attractions. The M4 corridor is also within easy reach, which means that those needing to access central London are also conveniently located.

And while city living is close by, The Brambles retains a quintessentially countryside feel, with stunning green fields enveloping the development. Traditional pubs and green fields, coupled with a welcoming local community, means that residents at The Brambles are able to experience the best of both town and countryside life.

Homes at The Brambles have been carefully crafted to meet all of the demands of modern family life, whilst also looking like they've been a fixture of the local landscape for years. All brand-new Crest Nicholson homes have been expertly designed to maximise energy efficiency, with the latest technologies in all kitchens and bathrooms meaning that homeowners at The Brambles can rest assured that they will be saving energy and money in their dream homes.

Internally, homes at The Brambles have been completed to the highest Crest Nicholson standards, providing comfort and space throughout, making homes at the development perfect for growing families.

The Brambles is superbly located to allow homeowners the best of both worlds, from the rural idyll of nearby Wellington Country Park to being just under 5 miles from Reading town centre and its plentiful shopping and entertainment options. The development is also within close proximity to the M4 corridor and a direct route into London for those needing to commute into the capital, or who are keen to enjoy the cosmopolitan bright lights.

Prices at The Brambles range from £479,950 to £725,950 - to ensure you don't miss out, please visit the marketing suite, which is open daily from 10am to 5pm and until 7pm on Thursdays, call 0118 451 0930, or visit https://www.crestnicholson.com/thebrambles/