Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC    CRST   GB00B8VZXT93

Crest Nicholson : Enjoy life at Nightingale Fields at Arborfield Green

01/17/2018 | 01:14pm EST

Part of Crest Nicholson's Arborfield Green development in Wokingham, Nightingale Fields is a traditionally designed development consisting of high-quality apartments and family homes.

Situated in a sought-after area of the Berkshire countryside, the Nightingale Fields development has something for everyone: whether you're upsizing, downsizing, buying for the first time or looking to make that next step up the property ladder.

Two, three, four and five bedroom homes at Nightingale Fields at Arborfield Green have been completed to the highest of Crest Nicholson standards. Carefully crafted to meet the wants and needs of residents at the development, interiors have been designed to maximise style and space, while brand-new buildings will ensure energy bills are kept as low as possible.

The development is also superbly located in regard to transport: the nearby M4 means that both London and Bristol are easy to reach, while the hustle and bustle of Reading is just a short distance away from this picturesque garden village.

Homes at Nightingale Fields start at £363,960. For more information, please visit: https://www.crestnicholson.com/developments/nightingale-fields-at-arborfield-green/or visit the brand-new marketing suite, which is open daily from 10am - 5pm, and until 7pm on Thursdays.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc published this content on 17 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2018 18:14:06 UTC.

