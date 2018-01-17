Log in
Crest Nicholson : Local school choir sings carols for residents at Crest Nicholson's Park Avenue

01/17/2018 | 06:59pm CET

Schoolchildren from Beauclerc Infant and Nursery School kicked off the festive cheer with residents at Crest Nicholson's Park Avenue development in Lower Sunbury this week. The school choir from the village of Sunbury-on-Thames sang to the local community at the marketing suite as part of a fundraising initiative for their annual Christmas Bazaar. The Bazaar and choir singing helped the school raise a record £2,945.

Christine Tiernan, Sales & Marketing Director, Crest Nicholson South, said: 'We were so proud to welcome the schoolchildren from Beauclerc Infant and Nursery School to Park Avenue. The teachers and children brought lots of festive joy to the development and we were delighted to be able to support the school's important role in the local community.'

Park Avenue is a collection of three, four and five bedroom houses set moments from the River Thames. High-quality fixtures and fittings can be found in each home, with Amtico flooring and Roca sanitaryware complemented by immaculate interiors in cleverly designed rooms. Flexible living areas provide residents with a touch of luxury to their everyday lives.

Sunbury is also located near the picturesque town of Richmond, which offers an abundance of elegant shopping destinations and restaurants including the Michelin-starred Bingham Hotel. Richmond Park, famous for its wildlife conservation and Kew Gardens, often described as one of the most diverse botanical plant collections in the world, are also only a short drive away.

The M3 and M25 motorways are close by, so journeys to Greater London and the South West are easily accessible. Heathrow Airport, with limitless

international travel possibilities, is less than half an hour by car. And despite its secluded and peaceful feel, Park Avenue boasts excellent commuter links into London Waterloo in under 50 minutes from Sunbury station, making this an ideal spot for those commuting into work.

Houses at the development range from £699,950 to £1.4 million. To find out more about Park Avenue, call 01932 505 495 or visit www.crestnicholson.com/developments/park-avenue. The marketing suite is open from 10am every day. It closes at 5pm on Saturday and Sunday, and at 6pm on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and 7pm on Thursdays.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc published this content on 17 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2018 17:59:05 UTC.

