Crest Nicholson : Providing homes for the next generation of apprentices

01/17/2018 | 07:04pm CET

Sales Advisor Emma had always lived with her family in Horsham, and while she was keen to stay within easy reach of her loved ones, she was also desperate to get onto the property ladder. Knowing how expensive properties in Horsham can be, Emma had her concerns that it would be many more years before owning her own home.

However, thanks to first-hand experience of working for Crest Nicholson, Emma knew that the government backed Help to Buy scheme would enable her to realise her home owning dream. In October last year, Emma briefly paused from her Crest Nicholson duties, and decided to purchase a brand-new two-bedroom apartment at Kilnwood Vale.

With a south-western facing balcony overlooking the picturesque woodland that surrounds Kilnwood Vale, Emma, her partner and their pet dog Harper have been making the most of the many open spaces that envelop Kilnwood Vale. The West Sussex countryside has proven to be a perfect home for Emma, with the Crest Nicholson buying process adding to the ease with which she made her move.

Having worked at various Crest Nicholson sites over the past two years, Emma knew that the levels of customer service she would experience were unrivalled. A 24-hour help line for residents means that any problems will be tended to no matter what or when they may arrive, explains a clearly assured Emma.

Knowing the quality of building and care taken by the Crest Nicholson team, Emma explains that she simply 'wouldn't want to buy with anyone else'. Fully fitted kitchens and bathrooms with integrated appliances, along with excellent quality wardrobes and flooring, are also listed by Emma as some of the many reasons that she was so attracted to a brand-new home at Kilnwood Vale.

Living at Kilnwood Vale means that regardless of which Crest Nicholson site she is working at, Emma is 'never more than half an hour away from where I need to be'. This is testament to the superb transport connections that Kilnwood Vale benefits from: Faygate train station provides regular connections to London and Brighton, and the M23 is just down the road from the development, while Gatwick Airport can be accessed in just over ten minutes for those travelling further afield.

Prices start from £223,960. For more information, visit our on-site sales and marketing suite open daily between 10am and 5pm or 7pm on Thursday. You can also give us a call on 01293 852501, email [email protected] or visit www.crestnicholson.com/kilnwoodvale.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc published this content on 17 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2018 18:04:06 UTC.

