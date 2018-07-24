Crest Nicholson : Southampton more accessible than ever for first-time buyers

First-time buyers are facing a unique opportunity to buy in Southampton with a buoyant property market and an unseen ease of purchase. The waterside town has been found to be the third easiest place to purchase a property in the UK according to Compare the Market.

This summer, Crest Nicholson is offering £500 a month towards buyers' mortgage for their first twelve months* at their new home in the waterside development.

First-time buyers especially can benefit from the current health of the Southampton property market with many homes being eligible for Help-to-Buy and the freeze on Stamp-Duty.

With its booming waterside community, Centenary Quay has proven very successful with young professionals looking to step on the property ladder. With a selection of restaurants and bars, as well as a soon to open gym and beauty parlour, everything is on residents' doorstep. Within easy reach of the city centre, the development is also an ideal location for those commuting to work outside of town.

Marcus Evans, Sales & Marketing Director at Crest Nicholson Regeneration commented: 'Southampton property continues to go from strength to strength and the market is especially ripe for first-time buyers thanks to Help-to-Buy and the removal of Stamp Duty, with property being more affordable than in other parts of the country. Average rental yields at Centenary Quay are also proving healthy, with an average of 5.5% gross yields making Southampton one of the key investor hotspots outside the commutable London area. With two large universities attracting an international student population often looking for more desirable high specification Waterside locations continues to stimulate this sector.'

Homes at Centenary Quay continue to prove popular, and interested parties are encouraged to act quickly to avoid disappointment. Properties currently available are available from £249,995 - £335,000.

For more information, please visit: https://www.crestnicholson.com/developments/centenary-quay/or call the sales team on 02380441746.

Terms & Conditions

The offer on rental yields is available on selected apartments only and not available in conjunction with any other offer. The yield figure is based on plot 4124, calculated on an anticipated monthly rental of £1,095 per calendar month with a guaranteed top up to 6% for 24 months only. Anticipated rental figure supplied by Lettings Direct. Top up amount to be paid as a lump sum on completion.