Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC    CRST   GB00B8VZXT93

CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC (CRST)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Crest Nicholson : launches new collection of apartments at Wells Park Place, Sydenham Hill

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/16/2018 | 12:06pm CET

Crest Nicholson has announced the launch of a brand-new collection of two and three-bedroom apartments at its newly launched Wells Park Place development, Sydenham Hill. The collection of just 26 apartments will launch on Saturday 17th of February, with first homes ready to move into from April. Some of the two-bedroom apartments will be available on the London Help to Buy scheme, enabling buyers to purchase their home with just a 5% deposit.

These beautifully designed apartments have been finished to the highest standards, with each open-plan kitchen featuring a sleek breakfast bar, fitted with techstone worktops and integrated Bosch appliances. Each apartment also benefits from a secure underground parking space and shared central gardens, a rarity for a London development.

Wells Park Place is located just an eight-minute walk from Sydenham Hill station, where trains into London Victoria take just 15 minutes. Residents at the development can enjoy a lifestyle set in the leafy Sydenham Hill surroundings, all the while benefitting from superb connectivity into the heart of the capital.

With a wealth of recreational amenities nearby, Sydenham is not short of attractions to keep residents occupied. The nearby urban villages of Dulwich and Crystal Palace are home to a varied selection of independent restaurants, boutique shops and quirky cafes. In addition, the renowned Dulwich and Sydenham Hill Golf Club is also within walking distance from the development.

Sean Ruane, Sales and Marketing Director at Crest Nicholson London,said:

'These new apartments at Wells Park Place present an excellent opportunity for those looking to get onto the property ladder in the capital or for those who are looking to downsize while retaining excellent links into the heart of London.

'Positioned in a sought-after location, this boutique development has plenty to offer residents. With stunning panoramic views across London and an increasing demand for homes in the Sydenham Hill area, we are anticipating high demand for apartments at Wells Park Place.'

To find out more, call 020 3437 0472, or visit https://www.wellsparkplace.com

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc published this content on 16 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2018 11:05:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS P
12:06pCREST NICHOLSON : launches new collection of apartments at Wells Park Place, Syd..
PU
02/13CREST NICHOLSON : Investor Woodford raises stake in home builder Crest Nicholson
AQ
02/12CREST NICHOLSON : Annual Integrated Report and Notice of AGM
PU
02/12CREST NICHOLSON : Investor Woodford doubles stake in British builder Crest Nicho..
RE
02/09CREST NICHOLSON : New phase of homes launched at Crest Nicholson’s Oakley ..
PU
02/09CREST NICHOLSON : Bath suffers drought of top quality rental accommodation
PU
02/08CREST NICHOLSON : Sculptor begins work on exciting Arborfield war horse project
PU
02/08CREST NICHOLSON : Ouzel Island to take Oakgrove Village to next level
PU
02/08CREST NICHOLSON : Fresh start for Craig and Barclay at The Apex Apartments
PU
02/05CREST NICHOLSON : David and Diana downsize to dream spot near the river at Crest..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/24Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 1 218 M
EBIT 2018 238 M
Net income 2018 182 M
Finance 2018 41,7 M
Yield 2018 7,57%
P/E ratio 2018 6,67
P/E ratio 2019 5,88
EV / Sales 2018 0,96x
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
Capitalization 1 212 M
Chart CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS P
Duration : Period :
Crest Nicholson Holdings P Technical Analysis Chart | CRST | GB00B8VZXT93 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 6,16  GBP
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen John Stone Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William J. Rucker Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Bergin COO & Executive Director
Robert Allen Director & Group Finance Director
Darren Dancey Group Director-Design & Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC-12.44%1 714
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-12.46%24 246
D.R. HORTON-11.06%17 078
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD-10.50%12 055
PERSIMMON-11.43%10 587
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO LTD-16.36%9 095
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.