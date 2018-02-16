Crest Nicholson : launches new collection of apartments at Wells Park Place, Sydenham Hill

Crest Nicholson has announced the launch of a brand-new collection of two and three-bedroom apartments at its newly launched Wells Park Place development, Sydenham Hill. The collection of just 26 apartments will launch on Saturday 17th of February, with first homes ready to move into from April. Some of the two-bedroom apartments will be available on the London Help to Buy scheme, enabling buyers to purchase their home with just a 5% deposit.

These beautifully designed apartments have been finished to the highest standards, with each open-plan kitchen featuring a sleek breakfast bar, fitted with techstone worktops and integrated Bosch appliances. Each apartment also benefits from a secure underground parking space and shared central gardens, a rarity for a London development.

Wells Park Place is located just an eight-minute walk from Sydenham Hill station, where trains into London Victoria take just 15 minutes. Residents at the development can enjoy a lifestyle set in the leafy Sydenham Hill surroundings, all the while benefitting from superb connectivity into the heart of the capital.

With a wealth of recreational amenities nearby, Sydenham is not short of attractions to keep residents occupied. The nearby urban villages of Dulwich and Crystal Palace are home to a varied selection of independent restaurants, boutique shops and quirky cafes. In addition, the renowned Dulwich and Sydenham Hill Golf Club is also within walking distance from the development.

Sean Ruane, Sales and Marketing Director at Crest Nicholson London,said:

'These new apartments at Wells Park Place present an excellent opportunity for those looking to get onto the property ladder in the capital or for those who are looking to downsize while retaining excellent links into the heart of London.

'Positioned in a sought-after location, this boutique development has plenty to offer residents. With stunning panoramic views across London and an increasing demand for homes in the Sydenham Hill area, we are anticipating high demand for apartments at Wells Park Place.'

To find out more, call 020 3437 0472, or visit https://www.wellsparkplace.com