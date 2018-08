By Ian Walker



CRH PLC (CRG.DB) said Thursday that it has completed the first phase of its share buyback program, returning 350 million euros ($407.2 million) to shareholders.

The building-materials group said it will detail further phases of the program in due course.

The company announced in April plans to buy back up to EUR1 billion of its shares over 12 months and started the first phase on May 2.

