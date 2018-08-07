Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Crispr Therapeutics AG    CRSP   CH0334081137

CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG (CRSP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CRISPR Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 11:02pm CEST

-Obtained Approvals of CTAs in Multiple Countries for CTX001 in β-thalassemia and SCD-
-Initiation of Clinical Trials for CTX001 in β-thalassemia and SCD on Track for 2018-
-Preclinical Studies for CTX110 Targeting CD19+ Malignancies Have Begun-
-Significantly Expanded Patent Portfolio with New Allowances-
-$319.7 million in cash as of June 30, 2018-

ZUG, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today reported financial results for the second quarter 2018 and commented on recent accomplishments and clinical development plans.

“In the first half of 2018, we continued to drive rapid and meaningful progress across our hemoglobinopathies program and our immuno-oncology platform,” commented Samarth Kulkarni, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics. “We obtained approval of Clinical Trial Applications (CTA) in multiple countries for both β-thalassemia and sickle cell disease (SCD) and we continue to work closely with various clinical sites to initiate these trials. In parallel, we are working diligently with the FDA and have a clear path to resolve the current clinical hold of the Investigational New Drug application (IND) in the U.S. for SCD. In immuno-oncology, a key area of focus for us, preclinical studies have begun, and we look forward to initiating clinical trials early next year.”

Dr. Kulkarni continued, “As we move to the second half of the year, our focus remains on the execution of our development programs to bring us closer to our goal of providing transformational medicines to patients with significant unmet medical needs.  We look forward to continuing our progress across key areas of our pipeline throughout the remainder of 2018.”

Recent Highlights and Outlook

  • Obtained approvals of CTAs in multiple countries for CTX001 in β-thalassemia and SCD. CTX001 is an investigational autologous gene-edited hematopoietic stem cell therapy for patients suffering from severe hemoglobinopathies. CRISPR, together with its partner, Vertex, has obtained approvals of CTAs in multiple countries for both β-thalassemia and SCD and remain on track to initiate a Phase 1/2 trial to assess the safety and efficacy of CTX001 in patients with transfusion dependent β-thalassemia later this year.
     
  • Rapidly progressing CRISPR’s wholly-owned, allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) platform. The Company believes CRISPR/Cas9 has the potential to create the next-generation of CAR-T cell therapies that may benefit broader patient populations. Process development and manufacturing activities have been initiated for CTX110, an allogeneic CAR-T product in development targeted towards CD19+ malignancies, and preclinical studies have begun. The Company remains on track to file the IND for CTX110 by the end of this year and will provide an update upon approval of the IND by the FDA. CRISPR is also advancing two additional allogeneic CAR-T candidates, targeting BCMA for multiple myeloma and CD70 for both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.  In recently presented data the Company observed high editing rates, consistent expression, and selective and potent cell killing. These data confirm and expand upon CRISPR’s existing body of data on CTX110.
     
  • Multiple abstracts highlighting CRISPR/Cas9 preclinical research selected for presentation at the Annual American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) meeting. CRISPR announced multiple data presentations at ASGCT highlighting the potential of CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing in multiple diseases.  The data demonstrated several potential advantages of CRISPR’s approach to achieve efficient and specific multiplexed editing, as well as robust process development and manufacturing. The Company also presented supportive preclinical data for its hemoglobinopathies program.            
  • Recruitment of top talent across all functions. The new hires expand core capabilities in critical areas such as clinical, regulatory, and manufacturing as the Company advances its multiple scientific programs. In July, the Company appointed Richard Schwartz, Ph.D., to head Technical Operations.
  • Strengthened global patent portfolio with the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 10,000,772 ("the ‘772 patent") and the allowance of U.S. Patent Application No. 15/138,604 (“the “604 application”) by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The Regents of the University of California, the University of Vienna and Emmanuelle Charpentier, Ph.D. (collectively, "UC") were granted the ‘772 patent in June 2018. The patent broadly encompasses widely adopted methods of using optimized dual- and single-guide RNA compositions of CRISPR/Cas9 in various environments, including eukaryotic cells and human therapeutics. Additionally, the USPTO has allowed the ‘604 application in July 2018. The application broadly encompasses optimized dual- and single-guide RNA compositions that will be particularly useful in developing human therapeutics. The issuance of this patent and allowance of this application further strengthen UC’s intellectual property estate as well as CRISPR’s discovery and development programs. Both the ‘772 patent and the ‘604 application claim priority to a U.S. provisional application, filed by UC on May 25, 2012. The issuance of the ‘772 patent and allowance of the ‘604 application fall outside of the ongoing legal proceedings related to the patent interference between UC and the Broad Institute.

Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results 

  • Cash Position: Cash as of June 30, 2018 was $319.7 million, compared to $341.8 million as of March 31, 2018, a decrease of $22.1 million. The decrease in cash was primarily driven by research and development expenditures.

  • Revenues: Total collaboration revenues were $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2018 compared to $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2017. CRISPR’s collaboration revenue is primarily attributable to revenue recognized for work outside the hemoglobinopathies programs. Cost sharing on the Vertex co-development and co-promotion agreement related to hemoglobinopathies is not included in revenue, but instead as an offset to expense in R&D.

  • R&D Expenses: R&D expenses were $25.6 million for the second quarter of 2018 compared to $17.1 million for the second quarter of 2017. The increase in expense was driven by the advancement of the hemoglobinopathies program, the broadening of the wholly owned immuno-oncology portfolio, as well as increased investment in CRISPR/Cas9 platform research.

  • G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $12.7 million for the second quarter of 2018 compared to $7.8 million for the second quarter of 2017. The increase in expense was primarily driven by legal services and headcount related expense.
  • Net Loss: Net loss was $38.4 million for the second quarter of 2018 compared to a loss of $22.3 million for the second quarter of 2017, driven predominantly by increased R&D expense in the quarter.

About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading gene editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. The Company has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with leading companies including Bayer AG and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

CRISPR Forward-Looking Statement
Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements concerning: the timing of filing of clinical trial applications and INDs, any approvals thereof and timing of commencement of clinical trials, the intellectual property coverage and positions of the Company, its licensors and third parties, the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources and the therapeutic value, development, and commercial potential of CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technologies and therapies. You are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the Company believes that such statements are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, the forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and they are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. Actual performance and results may differ materially from those projected or suggested in the forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: uncertainties regarding the intellectual property protection for our technology and intellectual property belonging to third parties; uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of preclinical studies for the Company’s product candidates; availability and timing of results from preclinical studies; whether results from a preclinical trial will be predictive of future results of the future trials; expectations for regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and in any other subsequent filings made by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by law.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited, In thousands except share data and per share data)

  
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2018  2017  2018  2017 
Collaboration revenue $1,088  $3,582  $2,446  $6,285 
Operating expenses:                
Research and development  25,633   17,120   45,152   31,925 
General and administrative  12,741   7,768   21,577   16,410 
Total operating expenses  38,374   24,888   66,729   48,335 
Loss from operations  (37,286)  (21,306)  (64,283)  (42,050)
Total other (expense) income, net  (998)  (666)  (2,215)  (1,118)
Net loss before income taxes  (38,284)  (21,972)  (66,498)  (43,168)
Provision for income taxes  (96)  (343)  (182)  (622)
Net loss  (38,380)  (22,315)  (66,680)  (43,790)
Foreign currency translation adjustment  (21)  6   (9)  30 
Comprehensive Loss $(38,401) $(22,309) $(66,689) $(43,760)
Reconciliation of net loss to net loss attributable to common
  shareholders:		                
Net loss $(38,380) $(22,315) $(66,680) $(43,790)
Net loss per share attributable to common
  shareholders - basic and diluted		 $(0.82) $(0.56) $(1.44) $(1.10)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding used in
calculating net loss per share attributable to common
shareholders - basic and diluted		  46,842,316   39,895,938   46,362,538   39,811,412 
  


CRISPR Therapeutics AG
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Data
(Unaudited, in thousands)

  
  As of 
  June 30,
2018		  December 31,
2017		 
Cash $319,737  $239,758 
Working capital  312,068   233,874 
Total assets  353,130   271,346 
Total shareholders' equity  265,154   187,832 
         

Media Contacts:
Jennifer Paganelli
WCG on behalf of CRISPR
347-658-8290
[email protected]

Investor Contacts:
Susan Kim
617-307-7503
[email protected]

Chris Brinzey
Westwicke Partners on behalf of CRISPR
339-970-2843
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG
11:02pCRISPR Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2018 ..
GL
07/24Free Research Reports on CorMedix and Three More Biotech Stocks
AC
06/27TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : CRISPR Therapeutics and Incyte
AC
06/25Today's Free Research Reports Coverage on CorMedix and Three More Biotech Sto..
AC
06/12CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG : Today’s Research Reports on Stocks to Watch: CRISPR The..
AC
05/31CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG : Today's Research Reports on Trending Tickers: CRISPR Th..
AC
05/30CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Provide Update on FDA Review of Investigationa..
GL
05/24CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG : Today's Research Reports on Trending Tickers: CRISPR Th..
AC
05/15CRISPR Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the ASGCT 21st Annual Meeting
GL
05/03CRISPR Therapeutics to Participate in May Investor Conferences
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/04STOCKS TO WATCH : Meet The New Ford 
07/30European Court makes restrictive ruling on genome editing 
07/24CRISPR THERAPEUTICS : Elucidating The Significance Of The Mice Exploratory Findi.. 
07/22INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS : Left Behind The Cas9 Excitement 
07/19YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : Tonix Progresses, J&J Succeeds, Quidel Is Cleared 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10,7 M
EBIT 2018 -118 M
Net income 2018 -118 M
Finance 2018 232 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 191x
EV / Sales 2019 98,5x
Capitalization 2 285 M
Chart CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG
Duration : Period :
Crispr Therapeutics AG Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 67,1 $
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samarth Kulkarni Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodger Novak Chairman & President
Kala Subramanian Senior Vice President-Operations
Michael John Tomsicek CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Tony W. Ho Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG106.26%2 285
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%30 545
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC24.78%24 748
LONZA GROUP17.96%23 202
INCYTE CORPORATION-33.44%13 127
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.32.71%11 274
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.