CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG (CRSP)
Crispr Therapeutics AG : Todays Research Reports on Trending Tickers: CRISPR Therapeutics and Syndax Pharmaceuticals

03/15/2018 | 01:11pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / U.S. markets' slide extended on Wednesday as concerns over a potential trade war with China continues to grow. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.00 percent to close at 24,758.12, while the S&P 500 Index fell 0.57 percent to close at 2,749.48. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.19 percent to close at 7,496.81. President Trump has announced that he plans to use tariffs to cut the U.S. trade deficit with China by $100 billion.

"There are already fears of policy mistakes and trade protectionism, and when you layer in White House uncertainty those fears grow," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities, according to MarketWatch. "Will the new people be more protectionist? Right now the economy and earnings are solid, but are we going to make a trade or policy mistake that could slow earnings or lead into a recession that will turn this market over?"

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

CRISPR Therapeutics AG
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CRSP

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=SNDX

CRISPR Therapeutics' stock moved 2.94% higher Wednesday, to close the day at $58.17. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1,569,084 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 997,226 shares. In the last year, CRISPR Therapeutics' shares have traded in a range of 13.50 - 61.24. The share price has gained 330.89% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $43.53 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $26.17. Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics have gained roughly 44.67 percent in the past month and are up 147.74 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's CRISPR Therapeutics AG Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=CRSP

On Wednesday, shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals recorded a trading volume of 2,543,265 shares, which was above the three months average volume of 351,600 shares. The stock ended the day 28.36% higher at 13.58. The share price has gained 83.27% from its 52 week low with a 52 week trading range of 7.41 - 15.70. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $9.99 is below its 200-day moving average of $10.21. Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals have gained roughly 43.25 percent in the past month and are up 55.02 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=SNDX

Our Actionable Research on CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Research Driven Investing, Unit #901 511 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY, 10011

Email:

[email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com



© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 13,9 M
EBIT 2018 -124 M
Net income 2018 -127 M
Finance 2018 16,7 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 185x
EV / Sales 2019 114x
Capitalization 2 593 M
Chart CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG
Duration : Period :
Crispr Therapeutics AG Technical Analysis Chart | CRSP | CH0334081137 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 53,0 $
Spread / Average Target -6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samarth Kulkarni Chief Executive Officer
Rodger Novak Chairman & President
Kala Subramanian Senior Vice President-Operations
Michael John Tomsicek Chief Financial Officer
Chad Cowan Head-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG147.74%2 593
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%35 304
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC8.20%21 980
INCYTE CORPORATION-2.59%19 970
LONZA GROUP-12.65%18 125
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS72.59%16 601
