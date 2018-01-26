Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Croe Inc    CRCW

CROE INC (CRCW)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Croe Inc : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies The Crypto Company Shareholders of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 20, 2018 - CRCW

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/26/2018 | 08:03pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of The Crypto Company ("Crypto") (OTC PINK: CRCW) between August 21, 2017 and December 18, 2017. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/plsra-c/the-crypto-company?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Crypto unlawfully engaged in a scheme to promote and manipulate the Company's stock; and (ii) as a result, Crypto's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On December 19, 2017, the SEC temporarily suspended Crypto stock from trading due to concerns that the stock was being manipulated after the shares surged more than 17,000% in less than 3 months.

If you suffered a loss in Crypto you have until February 20, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky LLP


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CROE INC
08:03p CROE INC : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies The Crypto Company Shareholders of a C..
01/25 CROE INC : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action ..
01/24 CROE INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investme..
01/22 SEC IS SCRUTINIZING OVERNIGHT BLOCKC : chairman
01/18 CROE INC : SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Invest..
01/17 The Crypto Company Seals Deal With Leading Cryptocurrency Portfolio and Tax T..
01/17 CROE INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with losses on their Investme..
01/12 CROE INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against T..
01/11 CROE INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with losses on their Investme..
01/08 CROE INC : Lawsuit for Investors in Shares of Crypto Co (OTC PINK: CRCW) Announc..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/19 SEC comments on crypto ETF plans
01/18 Meet the names in the Amplify blockchain ETF
01/18 Bounce for Bitcoin
01/17 Bitcoin plunges below $10K
01/17 U.S. companies list blockchain ETFs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROE INC0.00%0
VISA9.24%283 773
MASTERCARD10.34%178 480
PAYPAL HOLDINGS14.56%101 369
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC8.51%14 452
MIMECAST LTD11.89%1 839
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.