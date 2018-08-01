Log in
CROP INFR (CRXPF)
InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Crop Infrastructure's JV to Acquire 49% Interest in Lease of a 217,000 Square Foot Property in Jamaica - Video News Alert on Investmentpitch.com

08/01/2018 | 03:15pm CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2018) - Crop Infrastructure Corp. (CSE: CROP) (OTC Pink: CRXPF) has entered in to a joint venture agreement to acquire a 49% interest in a zero-cost lease of a 217,000 square foot property in Jamaica. The five acres of prime agricultural land in the Westmoreland Parish, some of the most fertile land in Jamaica, is ideally situated for future Cannabis production and extraction.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Crop" in the search box.



Cannot view this video? Visit:
http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_wu4rvj41/CROP-CSECROP-signs-joint-venture-for-Jamaica-cannabis-property

The company is in the process of identifying a suitable tenant licensee for the project and plans to license the brand, 'Hempire Jamaica' to the tenant and has acquired the domain www.HempireJamaica.com.

Michael Yorke, CEO, stated: "CROP continues to build its global footprint by securing this strategic joint venture in Jamaica. Many countries are now introducing new licensing and legislative regimes for CBD and cannabis and are prime entry points for our growing organization. Jamaica is of particular interest as its licensing regime allows for a full suite of genetics which will give our tenant growers the advantage of being able to provide buyers with a broad variety of CBD and THC end products."

Jamaica has over 2.8 million residents and approximately three million visitors each year. In a report from the Jamaica Observer, Edmund Bartlett, the current Jamaican minister of tourism, estimated the global marijuana tourism market at $494 billion. With health and wellness tourism identified by Bartlett as an area of focus under the ministry's plan to expand to five million annual visitors, expect the country to continue to cultivate its cannabis connections.

A 420intel.com article quotes Audley Shaw, Jamaica's minister of commerce, industry, agriculture, and fisheries. "We're not talking only about exporting cannabis for recreational use but to create an industry that will develop the pharmaceutical potentialities of the weed. We're not discounting the possibility of exporting recreational marijuana as well, as more and more countries legalize the substance. We have a tradition of producing fine agricultural products, such as coffee and peppers, and the finest cannabis is to be found in Jamaica."

CROP is primarily engaged in the business of investing, constructing, owning and leasing greenhouse projects as part of the provision of turnkey real estate solutions for lease-to-licensed cannabis producers and processors offering best-in-class operations. The company's portfolio of projects includes cultivation properties in California, Washington State, Nevada, Italy and a joint venture on West Hollywood and San Bernardino dispensary applications. CROP has developed a portfolio of 15 Cannabis brands for licensing to tenants and also has US and Italian distribution rights for over 55 cannabis topical products from The Yield Growth Corp.

The company is currently raising gross proceeds of up to $1,250,000 through a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,166,667units priced at $0.30 per unit. Each unit consists of one share and one warrant, with each warrant exercisable at $0.50 for 24 months.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.cropcorp.com, contact Michael Yorke, CEO, at 604-484-4206 or email [email protected].

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
[email protected]


© Newsfilecorp 2018
