CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP (CCI)

CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP (CCI)
  Report  
News 
News

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Commences Investigation on Behalf of Crown Castle International Corp. Investors (CCI)

02/10/2018 | 03:05am CET

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) investors concerning the Company and its directors and officers’ possible violations of state laws. To obtain information or aid in the investigation, please visit the Crown Castle investigation page on our website at www.glancylaw.com/case/crown-castle-international-corp.

If you purchased Crown Castle stock, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9244, or Bryan Faubus, of GPM, 230 Park Avenue, Suite 530, New York, NY 10169 at 212-682-5340 or at [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 297 M
EBIT 2018 1 328 M
Net income 2018 501 M
Debt 2018 16 775 M
Yield 2018 4,09%
P/E ratio 2018 86,46
P/E ratio 2019 62,62
EV / Sales 2018 11,1x
EV / Sales 2019 10,5x
Capitalization 42 196 M
Chart CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Crown Castle International Technical Analysis Chart | CCI | US22822V1017 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 117 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jay A. Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Landis Martin Chairman
Daniel K. Schlanger Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
W. Benjamin Moreland Director
Robert P. Bartolo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP-6.49%42 196
AMERICAN TOWER CORP-6.38%57 282
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION1.93%19 239
LAMAR ADVERTISING CO-8.50%6 489
CYRUSONE INC-11.74%5 065
OUTFRONT MEDIA INC-7.41%2 978
