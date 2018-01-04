Crown : Schedules Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) will release its earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, February 7, 2018. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. (EST) on Thursday, February 8, 2018.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are (630) 395-0227 or toll-free (888) 606-8412 and the access password is "packaging". A replay of the conference call will be available for a one-week period ending at midnight on February 15, 2018. The telephone numbers for the replay are (203) 369-3622 or toll free (888) 566-0708. A live web cast of the call will be made available to the public on the internet at the Company's web site, www.crowncork.com.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading supplier of packaging products to consumer marketing companies around the world. World headquarters are located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

For more information, contact Corporate Communications at (215) 698-5351.

