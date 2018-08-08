Crown Resorts : Senior Executive Incentive Plan - Issue of Options

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 8 AUGUST 2018

CROWN SENIOR EXECUTIVE INCENTIVE PLAN

ISSUE OF OPTIONS

MELBOURNE: Crown Resorts Limited (ASX: CWN) (Crown) announced today that it has issued a total of 7,175,000 options to acquire a like number of fully paid shares in Crown.

The options are unquoted options and have been issued to a small number of senior executives under the Crown Resorts Limited Senior Executive Incentive Plan (Plan). None of the options have been issued to any member of Crown's key management personnel.

The exercise price of each option is $13.351 less the amount per share of special dividends and capital returns. The options may only be exercised subject to the satisfaction or waiver of vesting conditions specified in the Plan and the Terms of Issue of the Options.

The issue forms part of the long term incentive remuneration arrangements of the executives concerned.

Shareholder approval is not required for the issue.

An Appendix 3B has been separately provided to ASX in respect of the issue.

ENDS

1 Based on the volume weighted average price for the 5-day period immediately prior to the grant date.