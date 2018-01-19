Log in
Crown Resorts : Update in Relation to Buy-back of Subordinated Notes

01/19/2018 | 12:49am EST

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 19 January 2018

UPDATE IN RELATION TO BUY-BACK OF SUBORDINATED NOTES

MELBOURNE: Crown Resorts Limited (ASX: CWN) ("Crown") refers to the proposed buy-back of the outstanding Subordinated Notes listed on ASX under the code "CWNHA" ("Notes") as announced to ASX on 6 March 2017.

Crown advises that:

  • in the week ending 19 January 2018, 0 Notes were bought back;

  • as at 19 January 2018, a cumulative total of 1,276,329 Notes have been bought back; and

  • as at 19 January 2018, there are 4,043,371 outstanding Notes on issue which have not been bought back by Crown.

Crown reserves the right to vary, suspend or terminate the buy-back at any time.

ENDS

COPIES OF RELEASES

Copies of previous media and ASX announcements issued by Crown are available at Crown's website at www.crownresorts.com.au

Crown Resorts Limited published this content on 19 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2018 05:49:07 UTC.

