Crown Resorts : Update in Relation to Buy-back of Subordinated Notes

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 19 January 2018

UPDATE IN RELATION TO BUY-BACK OF SUBORDINATED NOTES

MELBOURNE: Crown Resorts Limited (ASX: CWN) ("Crown") refers to the proposed buy-back of the outstanding Subordinated Notes listed on ASX under the code "CWNHA" ("Notes") as announced to ASX on 6 March 2017.

Crown advises that:

 in the week ending 19 January 2018, 0 Notes were bought back;

 as at 19 January 2018, a cumulative total of 1,276,329 Notes have been bought back; and

 as at 19 January 2018, there are 4,043,371 outstanding Notes on issue which have not been bought back by Crown.

Crown reserves the right to vary, suspend or terminate the buy-back at any time.

ENDS

