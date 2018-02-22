Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Crusader Resources Limited    CAS   AU000000CAS1

CRUSADER RESOURCES LIMITED (CAS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Crusader Resources : London Investment Bank Initiates Research on Crusader

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2018 | 12:31am CET

London Investment Bank Initiates Research coverage on Crusader Resources

Crusader Resources Limited (ASX:CAS) ("Crusader" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that leading Londonbased Investment Bank Hannam and Partners has completed an Initiation Research Report on the Company.

The Report, entitled Crusader Resources Creating a MidTier Gold Miner, highlights the development strategy for the Company's flagship Borborema Gold Project in North Eastern Brazil, ongoing exploration programs and the outlook for the Company over the next 12 months.

A full copy of the report can be found on the following link at the Company's website: http://www.crusaderresources.com/investorrelations/brokerreports2/

DISCLAIMER

This information is produced by a third party (third party information). It may contain information about the activities of Crusader and its subsidiaries (Group) but it does not purport to be a complete description of the Group and/or its various business activities. No representation or warranty, express or implied is made by any person including Crusader or its directors, officers, employees, advisers, agents or affiliates as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness, or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this Third Party Information, or the reasonableness of any assumptions, forecasts, prospects or returns contained in, or implied by, this Third Party Information or any part of it. Crusader assumes no liability and has no obligation to tell recipients if it becomes aware of any inaccuracies in or omissions from Third Party Information.

Except for statutory liability which may not be excluded, no responsibility is accepted by Crusader or any of its directors, officers, employees, advisers, agents or affiliates for any loss or damage howsoever occurring (including through negligence) resulting from the access, use or reliance upon any Third Party Information by any person, and such access, use or reliance is solely at your own risk. You are responsible for forming your own opinions and should seek your own independent professional advice in relation to Third Party Information. In particular, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forwardlooking statements, forecasts or views as to prospects in any Third Party Information, as there can be no assurances that actual outcomes will not differ materially from such forwardlooking statements.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Paul Stephen

Executive Director

Office (Aus): +61 8 9320 7500 Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations

Office (Aus): +61 8 9320 7500

Email:[email protected]

Camarco (Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis) Financial PR

Office: +44(0)20 3757 4997 / +44(0)20 3781 8330

About Crusader

Crusader Resources Limited (ASX:CAS) is a minerals exploration and development company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. Its major focus is Brazil; a country Crusader believes is vastly underexplored and which offers high potential for the discovery of world class mineral deposits.

Crusader has two key Gold Assets;

Borborema Gold Project

The Borborema Gold Project is in the Seridó area of the Borborema province in northeastern Brazil. It is 100% owned by Crusader and consists of three mining leases covering a total area of 29 km2 including freehold title over the main prospect area.

The Borborema Gold Project benefits from a favourable taxation regime, existing onsite facilities and excellent infrastructure such as buildings, grid power, water, sealed roads and is close to major cities and regional centres. The project's Ore Reserve includes Proven and Probable Ore Reserves of 1.61Moz of mineable gold from 42.4Mt @ 1.18g/t (0.4 & 0.5g/t cutoffs for oxide & fresh). The measured, indicated and inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 2.43Moz @ 1.10g/t gold, remains open in all directions.

Juruena Gold Project

The Juruena Gold Project is located in the highly prospective JuruenaAlta Floresta Gold Belt, which stretches eastwest for >400km and has historically produced more than 7Moz of gold from 40 known gold deposits. Historically there is a database of more than 30,000 meters of drilling and extensive geological data.

Crusader Resources Limited published this content on 22 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2018 23:30:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRUSADER RESOURCES LIMITED
12:31aCRUSADER RESOURCES : London Investment Bank Initiates Research on Crusader
PU
02/15CRUSADER RESOURCES : Update on AIM Admission and Board Changes
AQ
02/15CRUSADER RESOURCES : Announces Update on Lithium Projects
AQ
02/14CRUSADER RESOURCES : Update on AIM Admission and Board Changes
PU
02/06CRUSADER RESOURCES LIMITED : - Results of Meeting
AQ
02/02CRUSADER RESOURCES : Results of Meeting
PU
01/25CRUSADER RESOURCES : Change in Substantial Holding
PU
01/16CRUSADER RESOURCES : 2018 Drilling Underway at Juruena Gold Project
AQ
01/04CRUSADER RESOURCES : Cleansing notice
AQ
01/02CRUSADER RESOURCES : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Crusader Resources (CHLXF) Presents At 2017 Precious Metals Summit - Slidesho.. 
2015INSIDER BUYS AND SELLS : A. M. Castle, Microsoft 
2015INSIDERINSIGHTS.COM DAILY ROUND UP 1 : Fxcm, ryam, cas, sncr 
2015INSIDERINSIGHTS.COM DAILY ROUND UP 1 : Thrm, fxcm, opk, tcbi 
Chart CRUSADER RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Crusader Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | CAS | AU000000CAS1 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Michael Smakman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Vickerman Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Beigel Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paul Stephen Executive Director
Mauricio Ferreira Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRUSADER RESOURCES LIMITED-8.82%19
BHP BILLITON LIMITED6.15%125 843
BHP BILLITON PLC4.96%123 604
RIO TINTO LIMITED8.28%102 744
RIO TINTO4.66%101 336
ANGLO AMERICAN11.39%34 220
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.