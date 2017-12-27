Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Crystal Amber Fund Limited    CRS   GG00B1Z2SL48

Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/27 03:41:37 pm
185.06 GBp   -2.08%
04:35p CRYSTAL AMBER F : Transaction in Own Shares
12/22 CRYSTAL AMBER F : Transaction in Own Shares
12/21 CRYSTAL AMBER F : Transaction in Own Shares
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Crystal Amber Fund : Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2017 | 04:35pm CET

 27 December 2017

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

(the “Company”)

Transaction in Own Shares

The Board of Crystal Amber Fund Limited announces that, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 23 November 2017, on Wednesday 27 December 2017 the Company purchased 50,000 of its own ordinary shares of 1p each (“Ordinary Shares”) at a price of 187p per share. These shares will be held as treasury shares.

Following this transaction, the total number of Ordinary Shares held as treasury shares by the Company is 1,275,000. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding shares held as treasury shares) is 97,724,762.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made by Winterflood Securities on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited
Chris Waldron (Chairman)
Tel: 01481 716 000

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge/James Thomas/Liz Kirchner
Tel: 020 7167 6431

Winterflood Securities - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil Langford
Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP – Investment Adviser
Richard Bernstein
Tel: 020 7478 9080
 

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased:           Crystal Amber Fund Limited (ISIN CODE: GG00B1Z2SL48)

Date of purchases:           27 December 2017

Investment firm:                Winterflood Securities

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted
average price, pence		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 187 50,000

Individual transaction:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price
(pence per share)		 Time of transaction Trading venue
50,000 187 12:29 London Stock Exchange

© PRNewswire 2017
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED
04:35p CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Transaction in Own Shares
12/22 CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Transaction in Own Shares
12/21 CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Transaction in Own Shares
12/12 CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Dividend Declaration
12/12 CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Transaction in Own Shares
12/07 CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Monthly Net Asset Value
12/07 CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Directorate Change
11/29 CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Transaction in Own Shares
11/27 CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Transaction in Own Shares
11/27 CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Transaction in Own Shares
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015 Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Looking To Ride An Improving Mix And Str..
2015 Carpenter Technology's (CRS) CEO Gregory Pratt on Q2 2015 Results - Earnings ..
2015 Carpenter Technology (CRS) Q2 2015 Results - Earnings Call Webcast
2015 Carpenter Technology misses by $0.06, misses on revenue
2015 Notable earnings before Wednesday's open
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.