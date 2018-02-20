Log in
CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (CSGS)
CSG : to Exhibit at Mobile World Congress 2018

02/20/2018

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/mobile-world-congress-2018/csg/

Company:     CSG
Booth/Stand: Hall 5, Stand 5G51
Event: Mobile World Congress 2018
Feb 26 - Mar 1, 2018
Barcelona, ES
Web:

https://www.csgi.com

Facebook:

http://www.facebook.com/csgculture

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/csg_i

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/user/csginsights

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/csg-/

About CSG

CSG simplifies the complexity of business transformation in the digital age for the most respected communications, media and entertainment service providers worldwide. During Mobile World Congress, CSG will offer unique points of view on the future of digital transformation in the communications industry.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 809 M
EBIT 2018 146 M
Net income 2018 71,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 22,07
P/E ratio 2019 20,29
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,98x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,94x
Capitalization 1 598 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 48,0 $
Spread / Average Target 0,67%
Managers
NameTitle
Bret C. Griess President, CEO, COO & Director
Donald B. Reed Non-Executive Chairman
Randy R. Wiese Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lonnie Mahrt Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Frank V. Sica Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.59%1 551
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.87%143 275
ACCENTURE4.38%103 253
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.22%87 677
VMWARE, INC.-0.72%50 158
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING-3.82%49 961
