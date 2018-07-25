Log in
CSR Limited    CSR   AU000000CSR5

CSR LIMITED (CSR)
CSR : Viridian Review

07/25/2018 | 02:08am CEST

25 July 2018


In response to a number of queries, CSR confirms it is reviewing strategic alternatives in relation to its Viridian glass business including potential sale options. CSR has received interest from external parties attracted to acquiring the Viridian assets as a platform for growth.

Whilst there has been no decision to sell the business at this stage, CSR intends to assess this potential interest over the next few months.

As noted at CSR's full year results in May and last month's annual general meeting, Viridian's performance in Australia and New Zealand is improving and the business remains on track to increase earnings this year.

Media/analyst enquiries:
Andrée Taylor
CSR Limited Investor Relations
Tel: +61 2 9235 8053
Email: [email protected]
www.csr.com.au

Disclaimer

CSR Limited published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 00:07:03 UTC
