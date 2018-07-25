CSR : Viridian Review

25 July 2018
In response to a number of queries, CSR confirms it is reviewing strategic alternatives in relation to its Viridian glass business including potential sale options. CSR has received interest from external parties attracted to acquiring the Viridian assets as a platform for growth.
Whilst there has been no decision to sell the business at this stage, CSR intends to assess this potential interest over the next few months.
As noted at CSR's full year results in May and last month's annual general meeting, Viridian's performance in Australia and New Zealand is improving and the business remains on track to increase earnings this year.
