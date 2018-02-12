Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Whether the Sale of CSRA Inc. to General Dynamics for $40.75 Per Share is Fair to Shareholders

02/12/2018 | 11:32pm CET

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased CSRA Inc. (“CSRA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CSRA) stock prior to February 12, 2018.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of CSRA to General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) for $40.75 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/mna/csra-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation concerns whether the Board of CSRA breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether General Dynamics is underpaying for CSRA shares, thus unlawfully harming CSRA shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 174 M
EBIT 2018 619 M
Net income 2018 384 M
Debt 2018 2 290 M
Yield 2018 1,32%
P/E ratio 2018 13,15
P/E ratio 2019 13,12
EV / Sales 2018 1,42x
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
Capitalization 5 048 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 38,4 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence B. Prior President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nancy Killefer Chairman
David F. Keffer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Dancy Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Billie Ida Williamson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CSRA0.00%5 053
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.80%136 638
ACCENTURE0.49%96 490
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES10.31%88 419
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING-4.92%47 984
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS5.83%44 318
