CSS Industries, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS), a leading consumer products company serving the seasonal, celebrations and craft markets, today announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2018.

About CSS Industries, Inc.

CSS is a creative consumer products company, focused on the craft, celebrations and seasonal categories. For these design-driven categories, we engage in the creative development, manufacture, procurement, distribution and sale of our products with an omni-channel approach focused primarily on mass market retailers. In the seasonal category, we focus on gift packaging items such as ribbon, bows, greeting cards, wrapping paper, bags, boxes, tags and gift card holders, in addition to specific holiday-themed decorations, accessories, and activities, such as Easter egg dyes and novelties and Valentine’s Day classroom exchange cards. For the celebrations category, our core products include items designed to celebrate certain life events or special occasions, such as weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, or the birth of a child, as well as stickers, memory books and stationery. Our core products within the craft category include ribbons, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts and kids crafts. In keeping with our corporate mission, all of our products are designed to help make life memorable.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180206006479/en/