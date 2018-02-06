Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CSS Industries Inc    CSS

CSS INDUSTRIES INC (CSS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

CSS Industries, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2018 | 10:51pm CET

CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS), a leading consumer products company serving the seasonal, celebrations and craft markets, today announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2018.

About CSS Industries, Inc.

CSS is a creative consumer products company, focused on the craft, celebrations and seasonal categories. For these design-driven categories, we engage in the creative development, manufacture, procurement, distribution and sale of our products with an omni-channel approach focused primarily on mass market retailers. In the seasonal category, we focus on gift packaging items such as ribbon, bows, greeting cards, wrapping paper, bags, boxes, tags and gift card holders, in addition to specific holiday-themed decorations, accessories, and activities, such as Easter egg dyes and novelties and Valentine’s Day classroom exchange cards. For the celebrations category, our core products include items designed to celebrate certain life events or special occasions, such as weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, or the birth of a child, as well as stickers, memory books and stationery. Our core products within the craft category include ribbons, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts and kids crafts. In keeping with our corporate mission, all of our products are designed to help make life memorable.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CSS INDUSTRIES INC
10:51p CSS INDUSTRIES, INC. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
01/26 CSS INDUSTRIES, INC. (NYSE : CSS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain..
01/25 CSS INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem..
01/18 CSS INDUSTRIES : to Report Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Results on February 7, 2018
01/18 CSS INDUSTRIES, INC. (NYSE : CSS) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits
01/13 CSS INDUSTRIES : CSS) Reaches $28.00 Formed H&S; JG WENTWORTH COMPANY CLASS A (J..
2017 CSS INDUSTRIES INC : ex-dividend day
2017 CSS INDUSTRIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD D..
2017 CSS INDUSTRIES : Declares quarterly cash dividend
2017 CSS INDUSTRIES : posts 2Q profit
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/09 HOMEBUILDERS : Go Big Or Go Home
2017 CSS Industries' (CSS) CEO Chris Munyan on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tra..
2017 CSS Industries declares $0.20 dividend
2017 CSS Industries reports Q2 results
2017 CSS Industries acquires Simplicity Creative Group
Chart CSS INDUSTRIES INC
Duration : Period :
CSS Industries Inc Technical Analysis Chart | CSS | US1259061075 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CSS INDUSTRIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 27,3 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Munyan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John S. White Executive Vice President-Operations
John M. Roselli Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey DeSandre Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Rebecca C. Matthias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CSS INDUSTRIES INC-7.33%223
LUXOTTICA GROUP-3.48%29 639
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%23 503
ULTA BEAUTY-1.87%12 991
NEXT8.75%9 942
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-9.19%8 243
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.