CSS Industries, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS), a leading consumer products company
serving the seasonal, celebrations and craft markets, today announced
the declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share. The dividend
will be payable on March 15, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close
of business on March 1, 2018.
