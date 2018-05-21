CSW Industrials Announces Details for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings and Conference Call

Log in
05/21/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

DALLAS, May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI), a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across two segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals, today announced that it will release its earnings results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2018 on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 before the market opens.

The company will host a conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question and answer session for the investment community.  A live webcast of the call can be accessed at ir.cswindustrials.com. To access the call, participants may dial toll-free at 1-877-407-0784 or 1-201-689-8560 (international) and request to join the CSW Industrials earnings call.

To listen to a telephonic replay of the conference call, dial toll-free 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter confirmation code 13680290. The telephonic replay will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, and will last through 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.  The call will also be available for replay via the webcast link on CSW Industrials’ Investor Relations website.

About CSW Industrials
CSWI is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across two segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. CSWI's broad portfolio of leading products provides performance optimizing solutions to its customers. CSWI's products include mechanical products for heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC") and refrigeration applications, sealants and high performance specialty lubricants. Markets that CSWI serves include: HVAC, plumbing, architecturally-specified building products, energy, general industrial, mining and rail markets.

Investor contact:
Michael Callahan, ICR
(203) 682-8311
[email protected]


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 332 M
EBIT 2018 51,9 M
Net income 2018 6,67 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 54,42
P/E ratio 2019 18,82
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,19x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,16x
Capitalization 727 M
Chart CSW INDUSTRIALS INC
Duration : Period :
CSW Industrials Inc Technical Analysis Chart | CSWI | US1264021064 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CSW INDUSTRIALS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 53,0 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph B. Armes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Greggory W. Branning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Gambrell Director
Linda A. Livingstone Director
William Francis Quinn Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CSW INDUSTRIALS INC-1.31%727
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%94 080
AIR LIQUIDE6.62%56 534
PRAXAIR3.14%45 939
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES5.35%45 555
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-3.11%44 520
