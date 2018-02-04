CSX : Amtrak Train and CSX Freight Train Collide in South Carolina, at Least Two Dead -- 3rd Update

By Scott Calvert

At least two people were killed and about 70 injured early Sunday when an Amtrak passenger train and a CSX Corp. freight train collided outside Columbia, S.C.

Emergency crews responded to the crash scene around 2:45 a.m. ET, said Harrison Cahill, a spokesman for Lexington County.

Two deaths were confirmed by Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Amtrak Train 91 was traveling between New York City and Miami with eight crew members and approximately 139 passengers, Amtrak said, adding that its train "came in contact" with a freight train around 2:35 a.m. in Cayce, S.C., and the lead engine and "some passenger cars" derailed.

The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation of the crash.

About 70 people were taken to area hospitals with injuries ranging "from small scratches and bumps to more severe broken bones," Mr. Cahill said at a news briefing. He said all of the Amtrak passengers had been taken off the train.

Mr. Cahill said he didn't know which train the two deceased individuals were on, and had no information on what caused the collision. "We just know that they collided on the tracks," he said.

Derek Pettaway and his partner, Erin Witman, were asleep in a sleeper car toward the back of the train when the collision happened. "The train just started shuddering very violently," said Mr. Pettaway, 33 years old, in a phone interview. "That's what woke me up. I realized something was wrong and sort of braced for impact."

"I went head and shoulders into the wall," he said. He was taken to a hospital and is "doing pretty good" except for some bruises and mild whiplash. Ms. Witman wasn't injured, he said.

Mr. Pettaway, who was traveling with Ms. Witman from their home in Philadelphia to Orlando for a vacation, said the sleeper car's wheels came off the track but that the car remained upright. The café car, one car ahead, was "completely folded in half," he said.

Passengers in coach fared worse, he said, based on what he heard from emergency responders and fellow passengers. "That's where most of the injuries were, a lot of broken bones," he said.

A CSX spokesman confirmed the incident and said additional information would be made available as details are confirmed.

This is the third high-profile fatal incident involving an Amtrak train since December.

Last Wednesday, an Amtrak train carrying House Speaker Paul Ryan and other Republican members of Congress to a policy retreat collided with a truck in Virginia, killing one of the people in the vehicle. The train was a special charter to the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

Six people were taken to a hospital in Charlottesville, Va., including one in critical condition. Rep. Jason Lewis (R., Minn.) was diagnosed with a concussion. The NTSB is investigating.

On Dec. 18, three people died and 70 others were injured when an Amtrak train derailed south of Seattle. Federal investigators said the train was speeding at 80 miles an hour in a 30-mile-per-hour zone before it derailed.

The engineer driving the train didn't see a signal to reduce speed posted 2 miles ahead of a sharp curve, federal investigators said. As a result, the engineer didn't start braking from speeds of almost 80 miles an hour until the start of the curve in DuPont, Wash. The train flew off the tracks and into surrounding woods and onto nearby Interstate 5.

NTSB officials said it could take up to two years to complete an investigation of that incident.

