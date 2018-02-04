CSX : At Least Two Killed in South Carolina Train Collision -- 6th Update

By Scott Calvert

At least two people were killed and more than 100 injured early Sunday when an Amtrak passenger train slammed into a stationary CSX Corp. freight train outside Columbia, S.C., officials said.

Two Amtrak workers died in the crash, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said at a news briefing. A coroner identified the deceased as the train's engineer and its conductor.

"It appears to me that the CSX was on the track that it was supposed to be on, and that appears to be a loading track or a switch track," Gov. McMaster said. "It appears Amtrak was on the wrong track."

The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation of the crash. The Federal Railroad Administration's investigative team is on site to assist, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Amtrak said CSX owns and controls the track where the accident happened, and that CSX is responsible for maintenance of track and signals there as well as for the dispatching of all trains.

Emergency crews received the first 911 call at 2:34 a.m. ET, said Harrison Cahill, a spokesman for Lexington County.

Gov. McMaster said the first engine of the CSX train was "torn up" and the Amtrak engine was "barely recognizable."

"It's a horrible thing to see, to understand the force this involved. Two trains, that's about as forceful as you can get," he said. "It's quite a crash."

Amtrak Train 91 was traveling between New York City and Miami with eight crew members and 139 passengers, Amtrak said, adding that its train "came in contact" with a freight train around 2:35 a.m. in Cayce, S.C., and the lead engine and "some passenger cars" derailed.

Autopsies of the two Amtrak workers were under way Sunday, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said. She identified the engineer as 54-year-old Michael Kempf of Savannah, Ga., and the conductor as 36-year-old Michael Cella of Orange Park, Fla.

Officials said 116 passengers were taken to area hospitals, many with minor injuries. Passenger injuries ranged "from small scratches and bumps to more severe broken bones," Mr. Cahill said at a news briefing.

Palmetto Health hospitals received 62 patients, including two children, at its three Columbia hospitals. Officials said they expected two patients would be admitted and that most others would be treated and released.

Derek Pettaway and his partner, Erin Witman, were asleep in a sleeper car toward the back of the train when the collision happened. "The train just started shuddering very violently," said Mr. Pettaway, 33 years old, in a phone interview. "That's what woke me up. I realized something was wrong and sort of braced for impact."

"I went head and shoulders into the wall," he said. He was taken to a hospital and is "doing pretty good" except for some bruises and mild whiplash. Ms. Witman wasn't injured, he said.

Mr. Pettaway, who was traveling with Ms. Witman from their home in Philadelphia to Orlando for a vacation, said the sleeper car's wheels came off the track but that the car remained upright. The café car, one car ahead, was "completely folded in half," he said.

Passengers in coach fared worse, he said, based on what he heard from emergency responders and fellow passengers. "That's where most of the injuries were, a lot of broken bones," he said.

Gov. McMaster visited a school that officials transformed into a shelter. Among the Amtrak passengers he met was a woman who had been en route to her husband's funeral.

A CSX spokesman confirmed the incident and said additional information would be made available as details are confirmed.

This is the third high-profile fatal incident involving an Amtrak train since December.

Last Wednesday, an Amtrak train carrying House Speaker Paul Ryan and other Republican members of Congress to a policy retreat collided with a truck in Virginia, killing one of the people in the vehicle. The train was a special charter to the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

Six people were taken to a hospital in Charlottesville, Va., including one in critical condition. Rep. Jason Lewis (R., Minn.) was diagnosed with a concussion. The NTSB is investigating.

On Dec. 18, three people died and 70 others were injured when an Amtrak train derailed south of Seattle. Federal investigators said the train was speeding at 80 miles an hour in a 30-mile-per-hour zone before it derailed.

The engineer driving the train didn't see a signal to reduce speed posted 2 miles ahead of a sharp curve, federal investigators said. As a result, the engineer didn't start braking from speeds of almost 80 miles an hour until the start of the curve in DuPont, Wash. The train flew off the tracks and into surrounding woods and onto nearby Interstate 5.

NTSB officials said it could take up to two years to complete an investigation of that incident.

Write to Scott Calvert at [email protected]