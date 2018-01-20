Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CSX    CSX

CSX (CSX)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

CSX INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CSX Corporation - CSX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2018 | 04:51am CET

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into CSX Corporation (NasdaqGS: CSX).

On March 7, 2017, the Company announced the hiring of Chief Executive Officer, Hunter Harrison, a 73-year-old railroad executive, following a campaign by activist investor Mantle Ridge. Harrison’s compensation for the four year contract included $84 million in reimbursement for pay and benefits forfeited from his prior position, payment of a tax indemnity potentially amounting to as much as $23 million, and tens of millions of dollars in salary and incentive compensation. Notably, Harrison was hired despite refusing the Company’s request for an independent doctor to review his medical records. During 2017, widespread problems reportedly plagued the Company including service disruptions, decreases in operational performance and the exit of several executives. On December 15, 2017, the Company announced that Harrison had died due to “severe complications from a recent illness.” The circumstances have raised questions in the finance sector regarding whether the Company’s executives had prior undisclosed knowledge of Harrison’s health condition or failed to exercise due diligence in the hiring process.

KSF’s investigation focuses on whether CSX’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to CSX shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of CSX shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]).

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CSX
04:51a CSX INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORME : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
01/19 CSX : Free Post Earnings Research Report: CSXs Diluted EPS Soared 843.86%; Beat..
01/17 CSX : Still Hasn't Won Back Shippers -- WSJ
01/17 CSX : Still Winning Back Business After Service Disruptions
01/17 CSX : revenue misses estimates on disruptions from turnaround plan
01/16 CSX : Hauling Fewer Commodities at Higher Prices -- Commodity Comment
01/16 CSX : Profit Soars After Tax Changes but Revenue Misses Views -- Earnings Review
01/16 CSX : 4Q profit up 25 percent and railroad gets tax-cut boost
01/16 CSX : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Earnings
01/16 CSX CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/19 CSX : I'm Not Impressed
01/17 CSX : Expectations In A Robust Economy
01/17 WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Investors Ready For Fed-Filled Day
01/17 CSX Corporation's (CSX) CEO Hunter Harrison on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Cal..
01/16 CSX slips despite Q4 revenue beat as shipments fall
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 655 M
EBIT 2018 4 150 M
Net income 2018 2 705 M
Debt 2018 11 136 M
Yield 2018 1,54%
P/E ratio 2018 18,77
P/E ratio 2019 16,08
EV / Sales 2018 5,41x
EV / Sales 2019 5,22x
Capitalization 51 881 M
Chart CSX
Duration : Period :
CSX Technical Analysis Chart | CSX | US1264081035 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CSX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 63,8 $
Spread / Average Target 9,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James M. Foote President, CEO, COO & Director
Edward Joseph Kelly Chairman
Frank A. Lonegro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathleen Brandt Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John B. Breaux Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CSX4.87%51 881
UNION PACIFIC4.74%110 542
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-3.19%59 995
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION6.31%43 898
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED-0.70%26 496
DSV-0.27%15 245
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.