CSX INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CSX Corporation - CSX

On March 7, 2017, the Company announced the hiring of Chief Executive
Officer, Hunter Harrison, a 73-year-old railroad executive, following a
campaign by activist investor Mantle Ridge. Harrison’s compensation for
the four year contract included $84 million in reimbursement for pay and
benefits forfeited from his prior position, payment of a tax indemnity
potentially amounting to as much as $23 million, and tens of millions of
dollars in salary and incentive compensation. Notably, Harrison was
hired despite refusing the Company’s request for an independent doctor
to review his medical records. During 2017, widespread problems
reportedly plagued the Company including service disruptions, decreases
in operational performance and the exit of several executives. On
December 15, 2017, the Company announced that Harrison had died due to
“severe complications from a recent illness.” The circumstances have
raised questions in the finance sector regarding whether the Company’s
executives had prior undisclosed knowledge of Harrison’s health
condition or failed to exercise due diligence in the hiring process.
KSF’s investigation focuses on whether CSX’s officers and/or directors
breached their fiduciary duties to CSX shareholders or otherwise
violated state or federal laws.
