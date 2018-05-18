Log in
CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

05/18/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Board of Directors of CSX Corporation (Nasdaq:CSX) approved a $0.22 per share quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2018.

About CSX and its Disclosures
CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company.  It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products.  For nearly 190 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development.  Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides.  It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company's website at http://investors.csx.com. CSX also uses social media channels to communicate information about the company. Although social media channels are not intended to be the primary method of disclosure for material information, it is possible that certain information CSX posts on social media could be deemed material. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information we post on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX) and on SlideShare (http://www.slideshare.net/HowTomorrowMoves). The social media channels used by CSX may be updated from time to time. More information about the company and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com and on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/OfficialCSX).

Contacts:
Kevin Boone, Investor Relations
904-359-1090

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications
855-955-6397

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
