Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CSX Corporation    CSX

CSX CORPORATION (CSX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/03 08:41:36 pm
71.065 USD   -0.04%
08:26pDAILY DIVIDEND : Eog, ibkc, khc, csx, aig
AQ
08:01pCSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
07:39pCSX : Report points to lapse in key data in Mississippi bus crash
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 08:01pm CEST

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Board of Directors of CSX Corporation (Nasdaq: CSX) approved a $0.22 per share quarterly dividend on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 14, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2018.

About CSX and its Disclosures
CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company.  It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products.  For nearly 190 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development.  Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides.  It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company's website at http://investors.csx.com. CSX also uses social media channels to communicate information about the company. Although social media channels are not intended to be the primary method of disclosure for material information, it is possible that certain information CSX posts on social media could be deemed material. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information we post on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX) and on SlideShare (http://www.slideshare.net/HowTomorrowMoves). The social media channels used by CSX may be updated from time to time. More information about the company and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com and on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/OfficialCSX).

Contacts:
Kevin Boone, Investor Relations
904-359-1090

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications
855-955-6397

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CSX CORPORATION
08:26pDAILY DIVIDEND REPORT : Eog, ibkc, khc, csx, aig
AQ
08:01pCSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
07:39pCSX : Report points to lapse in key data in Mississippi bus crash
AQ
07/24CSX : Reaches Settlement Over West Virginia Oil Spill -- Update
DJ
07/24CSX : Settles With U.S., West Virginia Over 2015 Oil Spill
DJ
07/19CSX CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/19CSX CORPORATION : Free Research Report as CSX's EPS Rocketed 84%; Achieved Recor..
AC
07/18United Continental and Grainger rise; Devon Energy skids
AQ
07/18WEDNESDAY SECTOR LEADERS : Railroads, Airlines
AQ
07/18CSX : Jumps on Earnings
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02GREEN DOT PORTFOLIO : July 2018 Update 
07/25CSX to pay $2.2M in 2015 oil spill settlement 
07/25Double-Digit Price Jumps On Earnings From These Dividend Payers 
07/23CSX CORPORATION : Does This Dividend Stock Have Any More Upside? 
07/20Union Pacific Just Beat Estimates 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 975 M
EBIT 2018 4 623 M
Net income 2018 3 072 M
Debt 2018 13 399 M
Yield 2018 1,24%
P/E ratio 2018 19,75
P/E ratio 2019 17,65
EV / Sales 2018 6,18x
EV / Sales 2019 6,05x
Capitalization 60 649 M
Chart CSX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CSX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 73,4 $
Spread / Average Target 3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James M. Foote President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward Joseph Kelly Chairman
Edmond L. Harris Executive Vice President-Operations
Frank A. Lonegro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathleen Brandt Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CSX CORPORATION29.23%60 649
UNION PACIFIC11.81%109 719
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY11.59%65 068
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION16.85%47 447
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED14.56%28 423
DSV16.50%16 671
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.