CSX : Settles With U.S., West Virginia Over 2015 Oil Spill

07/24/2018 | 07:26pm CEST

By Waverly Colville

CSX Corp. reached a settlement Tuesday with the U.S. Department of Justice, the Environmental Protection Agency and West Virginia over state and federal water pollution violations during a 2015 oil spill.

CSX will pay a $1.2 million penalty to the federal government and $1 million to West Virginia, according to the Justice Department.

A CSX representative couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

On Feb. 16, 2015, 109 CSX rail cars carrying crude oil derailed in Mount Carbon, W. Va. Half of the cars ignited, resulting in explosions and fires. Local officials declared a state of emergency, nearby water sources were shut down and residents evacuated.

Some of the oil spread into the Kanawha River and Armstrong Creek, two freshwater bodies that are particularly sensitive to oil spills and may experience damage to fish and bird habitats and drinking water sources, the Justice Department said.

The Justice Department said CSX has complied with state and federal orders to help repair damage caused by the spill. Also, CSX will contribute $500,000 to a state-administered fund to upgrade a water treatment facility to help improve surface water quality in the area impacted by the spill.

Shares of CSX were down 1.6% to $69.17 on Tuesday.

Write to Waverly Colville at [email protected]

