Ctrip.com International    CTRP

CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL (CTRP)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on September 5, 2018 U.S. Time

08/06/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

SHANGHAI, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTRP), a leading travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China, will announce its second quarter 2018 results on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, U.S. Time, after the market closes.

Ctrip's management team will host a conference call at 8:00PM U.S. Eastern Time on September 5, 2018 (or 8:00AM on September 6, 2018 in the Shanghai/Hong Kong Time) following the announcement.

The conference call will be available on Webcast live and replay at: http://ir.ctrip.com. The call will be archived for twelve months at this website.

Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

US:

+1-855-8219-305 or +1-240-254-3156

Hong Kong:

+852- 3077-3569

China:

800-820-8527 or 400-612-6501

International:

+65-6653-5870

Passcode:

26031996#

For pre-registration, please click

http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/wcc/r/1810698-1/3F2C364FBAD487395C53CDE66DF164D0

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until September 13, 2018.  The dial-in details for the replay:

International dial-in number:

+65-6653-5846

Passcode:

515086525#

About Ctrip.com International, Ltd.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is a leading travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. It is the largest online consolidator of accommodations and transportation tickets in China in terms of transaction volume. Ctrip enables business and leisure travellers to make informed and cost-effective bookings by aggregating comprehensive travel related information and offering its services through an advanced transaction and service platform consisting of its mobile apps, Internet websites and centralized, toll-free, 24-hour customer service center. Ctrip also helps customers book vacation packages and guided tours. In addition, through its corporate travel management services, Ctrip helps corporate clients effectively manage their travel requirements. Since its inception in 1999, Ctrip has experienced substantial growth and become one of the best-known travel brands in China.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Ctrip.com International, Ltd.
Tel: (+86) 21 3406 4880 X 196455
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ctripcom-international-ltd-to-report-second-quarter-2018-financial-results-on-september-5-2018-us-time-300692228.html

SOURCE Ctrip.com International, Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2018
