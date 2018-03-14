Ctrip com International : Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2017 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTRP), a leading travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China ("Ctrip" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017.

Key Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2017

Ctrip reported strong financial results in the fourth quarter of 2017 and achieved robust growth for the full year of 2017. - Net revenue increased 26% year-on-year to RMB6.4 billion (US$980 million) in the fourth quarter of 2017, and achieved RMB26.8 billion (US$4.1 billion) for the full year of 2017, representing 39% growth year-on-year. - Gross margin was 83% for the fourth quarter of 2017, improving from 78% for the same period of 2016 due to further efficiency gain, which was consistent with the previous quarter.

- Operating margin for the full year of 2017 was 11%, compared to -8% in 2016. Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP operating margin for the full year of 2017 was 18%, compared to 10% in 2016.

Ctrip's international businesses sustained robust growth momentum. - Non-China related flight ticket volume for the fourth quarter of 2017 continued to grow rapidly, accounting for 30% of total international tickets. - Skyscanner's direct booking revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 nearly doubled compared to the same period of 2016.

- Trip.com, achieved triple-digit growth in air ticketing volume for five consecutive quarters, benefiting from Skyscanner's direct booking initiatives.

The Company continued to make progress in penetrating lower-tier cities. - Penetration rate in targeted cities increased by over 50% on average in 2017.

- The Company opened over 1,000 Ctrip and Qunar branded offline stores in 2017. Total gross merchandise volume, or GMV, of these stores, including 5,000 Traveling Bestone stores, grew over 30% in 2017.

"We had strong results in the fourth quarter, even as we transitioned through short-term challenges in certain areas of our business," said Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to execute on our growth strategy and are encouraged with our progress, especially in international expansion and penetration of lower-tier cities. As users increasingly appreciate the convenience of Ctrip's unique one-stop travel platform, we are very excited about the opportunities ahead of us."

"I'm proud of the progress our team has made, and the many ways that Ctrip is striving to make travel more convenient and enjoyable," said James Liang, Executive Chairman. "We will always endeavor to maximize Ctrip's social impact while increasing the company's commercial value. Guided by the fundamental principles of consistency, transparency, and equality, we will continuously improve our products and services."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2017 Financial Results and Business Updates

For the fourth quarter of 2017, Ctrip reported net revenue of RMB6.4 billion (US$980 million), representing a 26% increase from the same period in 2016. Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 decreased 19% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality and product change in domestic air ticketing.

For the full year ended December 31, 2017, net revenue was RMB26.8 billion (US$4.1 billion), representing a 39% increase from 2016.

Accommodation reservation revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 was RMB2.3 billion (US$356 million), representing a 25% increase from the same period in 2016, primarily driven by an increase in accommodation reservation volume. Accommodation reservation revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 decreased 18% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

For the full year ended December 31, 2017, accommodation reservation revenue was RMB9.5 billion (US$1.5 billion), representing a 30% increase from 2016. The accommodation reservation revenue accounted for 35% of the total revenue in 2017 and 37% of the total revenue in 2016.

Transportation ticketing revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 was RMB2.9 billion (US$450 million), representing a 20% increase from the same period in 2016, primarily driven by an increase in ticketing volume and the consolidation of Skyscanner's financial results since December 31, 2016. Transportation ticketing revenue decrease 15% from the previous quarter, primarily due to product change in domestic air ticketing.

For the full year ended December 31, 2017, transportation ticketing revenue was RMB12.2 billion (US$1.9 billion), representing a 38% increase from 2016. The transportation ticketing revenue accounted for 45% of the total revenue in 2017 and remained consistent with 2016.

Packaged tour revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 was RMB623 million (US$96 million), representing a 34% increase from the same period in 2016, primarily driven by an increase in volume growth of organized tours and self-guided tours. Packaged-tour revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 decreased 40% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

For the full year ended December 31, 2017, packaged-tour revenue was RMB3.0 billion (US$457 million), representing a 29% increase from 2016. The packaged-tour revenue accounted for 11% of the total revenue in 2017 and 12% of the total revenue in 2016.

Corporate travel revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 was RMB207 million (US$32 million), representing a 15% increase from the same period in 2016, primarily driven by expansion in travel product coverage. Corporate travel revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 increased 2% from the previous quarter.

For the full year ended December 31, 2017, corporate travel revenue was RMB753 million (US$116 million), representing a 24% increase from 2016. The corporate travel revenue accounted for 3% of the total revenue in 2017 and remained consistent with 2016.

Gross margin was 83% for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to 78% in the same period in 2016, and remained consistent with the previous quarter.

For the full year ended December 31, 2017, gross margin was 83%, compared to 75% in 2016.

Product development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 increased by 20% to RMB2.1 billion (US$319 million) from the same period in 2016, primarily due to the increase in product development personnel related expenses. Product development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 decreased 5% from the previous quarter, primarily due to the decrease in product development personnel related expenses. Product development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 accounted for 33% of the net revenue. Excluding share-based compensation charges, Non-GAAP product development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 accounted for 29% of the net revenue, which increased from 27% for the same period of 2016 and increased from 25% for the previous quarter.

For the full year ended December 31, 2017, product development expenses increased by 7% to RMB8.3 billion (US$1.3 billion) from 2016 and accounted for 31% of the net revenue. Excluding share-based compensation charges, Non-GAAP product development expenses accounted for 27% of the net revenue, compared to 29% in 2016.

Sales and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 increased by 38% to RMB2.0 billion (US$313 million) from the same period in 2016, primarily due to an increase in sales and marketing related activities. Sales and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 decreased 14% from the previous quarter, primarily due to the decrease in sales and marketing related activities. Sales and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 accounted for 32% of the net revenue. Excluding share-based compensation charges, Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 accounted for 31% of the net revenue, which increased from 28% in the same period in 2016 and increased from 30% in the previous quarter.

For the full year ended December 31, 2017, sales and marketing expenses increased by 42% to RMB8.3 billion (US$1.3 billion) from 2016 and accounted for 31% of the net revenue. Excluding share-based compensation charges, Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses accounted for 30% of the net revenue, which increased from 28% in 2016.

General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 increased by 30% to RMB701 million (US$108 million) from the same period in 2016, primarily due to an increase in consulting expenses and the provision of trade and other receivables. General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 increased 4% from the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in the provision of trade and other receivables. General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 accounted for 11% of the net revenue. Excluding share-based compensation charges, Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses accounted for 9% of the net revenue, which increased from 7% for the same period in 2016 and the previous quarter.

For the full year ended December 31, 2017, general and administrative expenses increased by 4% to RMB2.6 billion (US$403 million) from 2016 and accounted for 10% of the net revenue. Excluding share-based compensation charges, Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses accounted for 7% of the net revenue, which remained consistent with 2016.

Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2017 was RMB508 million (US$78 million), compared to RMB207 million in the same period in 2016 and RMB1.4 billion in the previous quarter. Excluding share-based compensation charges, Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB908 million (US$140 million), compared to RMB797 million in the same period in 2016 and RMB1.7 billion in the previous quarter.

For the full year ended December 31, 2017, income from operations was RMB2.9 billion (US$450 million), compared to loss from operations of RMB1.6 billion in 2016. Excluding share-based compensation charges, Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB4.8 billion (US$732 million), compared to RMB2.0 billion in 2016.

Operating margin was 8% for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to 4% in the same period in 2016, and 17% in the previous quarter. Excluding share-based compensation charges, Non-GAAP operating margin was 14%, compared to 16% in the same period in 2016 and 22% in the previous quarter.

For the full year ended December 31, 2017, operating margin was 11%, compared to -8% in 2016. Excluding share-based compensation charges, Non-GAAP operating margin was 18%, compared to 10% in 2016.

Income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2017 was RMB289 million (US$44 million), compared to RMB110 million in the same period of 2016 and RMB313 million in the previous quarter. The change in the Group's effective tax rate reflects primarily profitability changes in our subsidiaries with different tax rates and certain non-tax deductible losses including the share based compensation.

For the full year ended December 31, 2017, income tax expense was RMB1.3 billion (US$197 million), compared to RMB478 million in 2016.

Net income attributable to Ctrip's shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2017 was RMB504 million (US$77 million), compared to RMB645 million in the same period in 2016 and RMB1.2 billion in the previous quarter. Excluding share-based compensation charges, Non-GAAP net income attributable to Ctrip's shareholders was RMB904 million (US$139 million), compared to RMB1.2 billion in the same period in 2016 and RMB1.6 billion in the previous quarter.

For the full year ended December 31, 2017, net income attributable to Ctrip's shareholders was RMB2.1 billion (US$329 million), compared to net loss of RMB1.4 billion in 2016. Excluding share-based compensation charges, Non-GAAP net income attributable to Ctrip's shareholders was RMB4.0 billion (US$611 million), compared to RMB2.1 billion in 2016.

Diluted earnings per ADS were RMB0.88 (US$0.14) for the fourth quarter of 2017. Excluding share-based compensation charges, Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS were RMB1.56 (US$0.24) for the fourth quarter of 2017.

For the full year ended December 31, 2017, diluted earnings per ADS were RMB3.82 (US$0.59). Excluding share-based compensation charges, Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS were RMB6.90 (US$1.06).

As of December 31, 2017, the balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investment was RMB48.1 billion (US$7.4 billion).

New Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard

Effective January 1, 2018, the Company adopted a new revenue recognition standard, Accounting Standards Update 2014-09 (the "New Revenue Accounting Standard"). The Company currently estimates that the impact of this new standard on its revenue reported in comparative periods of 2018 is not material if the new standard is adopted retrospectively.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2018, the Company expects the net revenue growth to continue at a year-on-year rate of approximately 9~11%, which is estimated based on Crip's new revenue recognition standard while taking into account the revenue reported for the same period in 2017. This forecast reflects Ctrip's current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "future," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "is/are likely to," "confident" or other similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management and the Business Outlook section in this press release, as well as Ctrip's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Ctrip's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Ctrip uses non-GAAP financial information related to product development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, income from operations, operating margin, net income attributable to Ctrip's shareholders, and diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS, each of which (except for net commission earned) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP result to exclude the share-based compensation charges recorded under ASC 718, "Compensation-Stock Compensation" and its share-based compensation charges are not tax deductible. Ctrip's management believes the non-GAAP financial measures facilitate better understanding of operating results from quarter to quarter and provide management with a better capability to plan and forecast future periods.

Non-GAAP information is not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for GAAP results. A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures is that non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges that have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in Ctrip's business for the foreseeable future.

Reconciliations of Ctrip's non-GAAP financial data to the most comparable GAAP data included in the consolidated statement of operations are included at the end of this press release.

About Ctrip.com International, Ltd.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is a leading travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. It is the largest online consolidator of accommodations and transportation tickets in China in terms of transaction volume. Ctrip enables business and leisure travelers to make informed and cost-effective bookings by aggregating comprehensive travel related information and offering its services through an advanced transaction and service platform consisting of its mobile apps, Internet websites and centralized, toll-free, 24-hour customer service center. Ctrip also helps customers book vacation packages and guided tours. In addition, through its corporate travel management services, Ctrip helps corporate clients effectively manage their travel requirements. Since its inception in 1999, Ctrip has experienced substantial growth and become one of the best-known travel brands in China.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



















December 31, 2016

December 31, 2017

December 31, 2017 RMB RMB USD











(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

18,434,681,251

18,242,991,687

2,803,896,483 Restricted cash

1,744,490,307

1,748,796,431

268,785,090 Short-term investment

14,112,862,288

28,129,938,110

4,323,492,324 Accounts receivable, net

4,624,818,322

4,559,052,701

700,713,570 Prepayments and other current assets

6,994,589,672

6,546,041,220

1,006,108,114













Total current assets

45,911,441,840

59,226,820,149

9,102,995,581













Long-term deposits and prepayments

1,147,279,197

839,920,256

129,093,380 Land use rights

99,544,772

96,761,364

14,871,949 Property, equipment and software

5,591,960,081

5,615,500,429

863,086,613 Investment

20,532,822,365

25,573,785,268

3,930,618,826 Goodwill

56,015,185,590

56,246,051,292

8,644,859,796 Intangible assets

13,924,769,931

13,750,315,921

2,113,384,861 Other long-term receivable

815,586,298

237,353,359

36,480,543 Deferred tax assets, non-current

375,311,594

461,969,275

71,003,377













Total assets

144,413,901,668

162,048,477,313

24,906,394,926













LIABILITIES











Current liabilities:











Short-term debt

6,887,309,589

16,316,282,473

2,507,766,699 Accounts payable

7,278,791,082

7,459,203,252

1,146,458,548 Salary and welfare payable

2,508,430,757

3,464,692,073

532,513,421 Taxes payable

1,084,241,429

927,463,089

142,548,467 Advances from customers

8,190,840,057

7,867,532,529

1,209,217,609 Accrued liability for customer reward program

658,170,680

609,621,643

93,697,131 Other payables and accruals

3,687,242,592

5,515,137,342

847,661,087













Total current liabilities

30,295,026,186

42,159,932,401

6,479,862,962













Deferred tax liabilities, non-current

3,607,882,808

3,847,440,251

591,340,739 Long-term debt

34,650,673,553

29,220,254,767

4,491,070,926 Other long-term liabilities

339,566,619

347,820,491

53,459,031













Total liabilities

68,893,149,166

75,575,447,910

11,615,733,658













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Share capital

4,960,354

5,173,301

795,122 Additional paid-in capital

65,819,998,701

71,341,098,032

10,964,926,000 Statutory reserves

237,495,820

383,623,583

58,961,865 Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,010,373,732

6,379,296,866

980,479,976 Retained Earnings

6,699,580,613

8,695,442,393

1,336,465,025 Treasury stock

(2,235,574,510)

(2,110,820,623)

(324,427,189)













Total Ctrip's shareholders' equity

71,536,834,710

84,693,813,552

13,017,200,799













Noncontrolling interests

3,983,917,792

1,779,215,851

273,460,469













Total shareholders' equity

75,520,752,502

86,473,029,403

13,290,661,268













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

144,413,901,668

162,048,477,313

24,906,394,926

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income





Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended December 31, 2016 September 30, 2017 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2017 RMB RMB RMB USD



















(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Revenue:















Accommodation reservation

1,847,501,104

2,820,384,460

2,315,910,747

355,948,964 Transportation ticketing

2,446,350,221

3,428,194,609

2,925,129,686

449,584,201 Packaged-tour

466,510,925

1,033,088,540

623,164,978

95,778,703 Corporate travel

179,055,911

202,879,041

206,505,261

31,739,277 Others

239,340,250

472,404,223

354,490,157

54,484,140

















Total revenue

5,178,758,411

7,956,950,873

6,425,200,829

987,535,285

















Less: Sales tax and surcharges

(111,476,576)

(57,274,816)

(46,076,958)

(7,081,899)

















Net revenue

5,067,281,835

7,899,676,057

6,379,123,871

980,453,386

















Cost of revenue

(1,126,360,012)

(1,303,483,658)

(1,061,324,509)

(163,122,590)

















Gross profit

3,940,921,823

6,596,192,399

5,317,799,362

817,330,796

















Operating expenses:















Product development *

(1,722,336,331)

(2,185,439,369)

(2,074,369,881)

(318,824,813) Sales and marketing *

(1,470,860,760)

(2,377,850,924)

(2,034,233,300)

(312,655,933) General and administrative *

(540,338,329)

(673,903,837)

(701,459,946)

(107,812,420)

















Total operating expenses

(3,733,535,420)

(5,237,194,130)

(4,810,063,127)

(739,293,166)

















Income from operations

207,386,403

1,358,998,269

507,736,235

78,037,630

















Interest income

126,421,150

271,592,321

336,310,776

51,690,020 Interest expense

(219,680,448)

(318,779,226)

(323,800,026)

(49,767,153) Other (expense)/income

(286,715,547)

233,444,936

336,851,596

51,773,142

















(Loss)/income before income tax expense and equity in income

(172,588,442)

1,545,256,300

857,098,581

131,733,639

















Income tax expense

(110,246,775)

(313,405,180)

(289,470,044)

(44,490,731) Equity in income/(loss) of affiliates

873,284,942

32,357,293

(98,044,574)

(15,069,175)

















Net income

590,449,725

1,264,208,413

469,583,963

72,173,733

















Net loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling interests

54,866,263

(35,090,626)

33,989,737

5,224,127

















Net income attributable to Ctrip's shareholders

645,315,988

1,229,117,787

503,573,700

77,397,860

















Comprehensive income attributable to Ctrip's shareholders

1,276,906,894

2,836,812,328

2,528,341,451

388,598,966

















Earnings per ordinary share















- Basic

10.21

18.35

7.46

1.15 - Diluted

9.46

16.76

7.07

1.09

















Earnings per ADS















- Basic

1.28

2.29

0.93

0.14 - Diluted

1.18

2.10

0.88

0.14

















Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding















- Basic

63,194,669

66,988,804

67,498,755

67,498,755 - Diluted

69,583,733

78,630,110

73,845,325

73,845,325

















* Share-based compensation charges included are as follows:















Product development

338,257,956

210,505,836

213,727,387

32,849,298 Sales and marketing

68,550,655

37,738,032

40,273,787

6,189,968 General and administrative

182,401,276

135,789,753

146,177,357

22,467,048

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except % and per share information)



Quarter Ended December 31, 2017

GAAP Result % of Net

Revenues

Share-based

Compensation % of Net

Revenues

Non-GAAP Result % of Net

Revenues

















Product development (2,074,369,881) 33%

213,727,387 3%

(1,860,642,494) 29% Sales and marketing (2,034,233,300) 32%

40,273,787 1%

(1,993,959,513) 31% General and administrative (701,459,946) 11%

146,177,357 2%

(555,282,589) 9% Total operating expenses (4,810,063,127) 75%

400,178,531 6%

(4,409,884,596) 69%

















Income from operations 507,736,235 8%

400,178,531 6%

907,914,766 14%

















Net income attributable to Ctrip's shareholders 503,573,700 8%

400,178,531 6%

903,752,231 14%

















Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB) 7.07



5.38



12.45



















Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB) 0.88



0.68



1.56



















Diluted earnings per ADS (USD) 0.14



0.10



0.24







































Quarter Ended September 30, 2017

GAAP Result % of Net

Revenues

Share-based

Compensation % of Net

Revenues

Non-GAAP Result % of Net

Revenues

















Product development (2,185,439,369) 28%

210,505,836 3%

(1,974,933,533) 25% Sales and marketing (2,377,850,924) 30%

37,738,032 0%

(2,340,112,892) 30% General and administrative (673,903,837) 9%

135,789,753 2%

(538,114,084) 7% Total operating expenses (5,237,194,130) 66%

384,033,621 5%

(4,853,160,509) 61%

















Income from operations 1,358,998,269 17%

384,033,621 5%

1,743,031,890 22%

















Net income attributable to Ctrip's shareholders 1,229,117,787 16%

384,033,621 5%

1,613,151,408 20%

















Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB) 16.76



4.82



21.58



















Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB) 2.10



0.60



2.70



















Diluted earnings per ADS (USD) 0.32



0.09



0.41







































Quarter Ended December 31, 2016

GAAP Result % of Net

Revenues

Share-based

Compensation % of Net

Revenues

Non-GAAP Result % of Net

Revenues

















Product development (1,722,336,331) 34%

338,257,956 7%

(1,384,078,375) 27% Sales and marketing (1,470,860,760) 29%

68,550,655 1%

(1,402,310,105) 28% General and administrative (540,338,329) 11%

182,401,276 4%

(357,937,053) 7% Total operating expenses (3,733,535,420) 74%

589,209,887 12%

(3,144,325,533) 62%

















Income from operations 207,386,403 4%

589,209,887 12%

796,596,290 16%

















Net income attributable to Ctrip's shareholders 645,315,988 13%

589,209,887 12%

1,234,525,875 24%

















Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB) 9.46



8.47



17.93



















Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB) 1.18



1.06



2.24



















Diluted earnings per ADS (USD) 0.17



0.15



0.32





































Notes for all the condensed consolidated financial schedules presented:

Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (USD) is based on the certified exchange rate of USD1.00=RMB6.5063 on December 29, 2017 published by the Federal

Reserve Board.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income





Year Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended December 31, 2016 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2017 RMB RMB USD















(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Revenue:











Accommodation reservation

7,308,958,863

9,517,374,339

1,462,793,652 Transportation ticketing

8,826,516,571

12,221,029,997

1,878,337,918 Packaged-tour

2,310,198,894

2,970,383,429

456,539,574 Corporate travel

608,122,125

753,218,904

115,767,626 Others

734,290,185

1,514,978,795

232,847,977













Total revenue

19,788,086,638

26,976,985,464

4,146,286,747













Less: Sales tax and surcharges

(559,646,824)

(197,354,446)

(30,332,823)













Net revenue

19,228,439,814

26,779,631,018

4,115,953,924













Cost of revenue

(4,729,750,192)

(4,678,209,103)

(719,027,574)













Gross profit

14,498,689,622

22,101,421,915

3,396,926,350













Operating expenses:











Product development *

(7,687,421,506)

(8,259,232,508)

(1,269,420,793) Sales and marketing *

(5,860,927,432)

(8,294,186,482)

(1,274,793,121) General and administrative *

(2,518,819,170)

(2,621,832,381)

(402,968,259)













Total operating expenses

(16,067,168,108)

(19,175,251,371)

(2,947,182,173)













(Loss)/income from operations

(1,568,478,486)

2,926,170,544

449,744,177













Interest income

567,144,610

987,610,015

151,792,880 Interest expense

(731,922,838)

(1,286,284,010)

(197,698,232) Other (expense)/income

(26,848,287)

878,998,137

135,099,540













(Loss)/income before income tax expense and equity in income

(1,760,105,001)

3,506,494,686

538,938,365













Income tax expense

(478,009,033)

(1,280,523,340)

(196,812,834) Equity in income/(loss) of affiliates

601,883,179

(65,116,066)

(10,008,156)













Net (loss)/income

(1,636,230,855)

2,160,855,280

332,117,375













Net loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling interests

205,527,660

(18,843,743)

(2,896,230)













Net (loss)/income attributable to Ctrip's shareholders

(1,430,703,195)

2,142,011,537

329,221,145













Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to Ctrip's shareholders

(980,406,744)

7,510,934,671

1,154,409,522













(Loss)/earnings per ordinary share











- Basic

(24.18)

32.31

4.97 - Diluted

(24.18)

30.57

4.70













(Loss)/earnings per ADS











- Basic

(3.02)

4.04

0.62 - Diluted

(3.02)

3.82

0.59













Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding











- Basic

59,166,582

66,300,808

66,300,808 - Diluted

59,166,582

71,775,893

71,775,893













* Share-based compensation charges included are as follows:











Product development

2,079,514,506

1,012,746,515

155,656,289 Sales and marketing

392,641,663

185,785,599

28,554,724 General and administrative

1,087,562,537

635,279,991

97,640,747

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except % and per share information)



Year Ended December 31, 2017

GAAP Result % of Net

Revenues

Share-based

Compensation % of Net

Revenues

Non-GAAP Result % of Net

Revenues

















Product development (8,259,232,508) 31%

1,012,746,515 4%

(7,246,485,993) 27% Sales and marketing (8,294,186,482) 31%

185,785,599 1%

(8,108,400,883) 30% General and administrative (2,621,832,381) 10%

635,279,991 2%

(1,986,552,390) 7% Total operating expenses (19,175,251,371) 72%

1,833,812,105 7%

(17,341,439,266) 65%

















Income from operations 2,926,170,544 11%

1,833,812,105 7%

4,759,982,649 18%

















Net income attributable to Ctrip's shareholders 2,142,011,537 8%

1,833,812,105 7%

3,975,823,642 15%

















Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB) 30.57



24.63



55.20



















Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB) 3.82



3.08



6.90



















Diluted earnings per ADS (USD) 0.59



0.47



1.06







































Year Ended December 31, 2016

GAAP Result % of Net

Revenues

Share-based

Compensation % of Net

Revenues

Non-GAAP Result % of Net

Revenues

















Product development (7,687,421,506) 40%

2,079,514,506 11%

(5,607,907,000) 29% Sales and marketing (5,860,927,432) 30%

392,641,663 2%

(5,468,285,769) 28% General and administrative (2,518,819,170) 13%

1,087,562,537 6%

(1,431,256,633) 7% Total operating expenses (16,067,168,108) 84%

3,559,718,706 19%

(12,507,449,402) 65%

















(Loss)/income from operations (1,568,478,486) -8%

3,559,718,706 19%

1,991,240,220 10%

















Net (loss)/ income attributable to Ctrip's shareholders (1,430,703,195) -7%

3,559,718,706 19%

2,129,015,511 11%

















Diluted (loss)/earnings per ordinary share (RMB) (24.18)



56.58



32.40



















Diluted (loss)/earnings per ADS (RMB) (3.02)



7.07



4.05



















Diluted (loss)/earnings per ADS (USD) (0.44)



1.02



0.58





































Notes for all the condensed consolidated financial schedules presented:

Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (USD) is based on the certified exchange rate of USD1.00=RMB6.5063 on December 29, 2017 published by the Federal

Reserve Board. Note 2: Diluted net income/(loss) per share is calculated by dividing net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares and

dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding during the periods, including the dilutive effects of share-based awards and convertible senior notes. All dilutive potential ordinary shares

had anti-dilutive impact and were excluded in computation of diluted EPS in the period when loss was reported.

