Ctrip.com International    CTRP

CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL (CTRP)
My previous session
Ctrip's Gourmet List Holds Restaurant Evaluation Session for "Taste the City" Food List in Hong Kong

07/30/2018

SHANGHAI, China, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ctrip, the largest online travel agent in Asia and the second largest in the world, today announced that its independent gourmet food ranking brand Gourmet List held its first publicly semi-overt annual restaurant evaluation session, allowing patrons to discover restaurants on its “Taste the City” Food List and get a feel for the future prospects and development of Hong Kong’s restaurants.

Photo 1
Gourmet List


Photo 2
Gourmet List


Photo 3
Gourmet List


Traditional Cantonese cuisine found in Hong Kong is revered by foodies not only in Asia but all over the world. The recent boom in local Yum Cha eateries is only a small part of the delights which Hong Kong's varied cuisine scene can offer. The city offers a rich and unique selection of Western cuisine, while Chinese cuisines which are not from the Cantonese tradition, in particular Hakka cuisine, are just as much of a hit with both locals and visitors. The HK culinary scene took off in the 1970s and 1980s, with the emergence of a number of outstanding chefs and food critics who have contributed to the prosperity and development of Hong Kong's catering industry.

As a leading cuisine platform, Ctrip’s Gourmet List regularly attracts a large number of celebrated local Hong Kong cuisine critics to their events. Attendees of the session included food columnist Kinson Loo, TV presenter Angela Shen, internationally renowned food critic Cai Hao, as well as the famous food writer Liu Jianwei.

The conference in Hong Kong marks the first time that the evaluation process for Gourmet List’s “Taste the City” Food List has been made semi-overt to the public.

Kimi Liu, CEO of Ctrip’s Gourmet List stated that the brand’s most important values are practicality and impartiality. Given the transparent and credible nature of the Gourmet List platform, it is hoped that the selected food will represent the very best of Cantonese flavor.

Offline selection rounds are also underway for Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou. “The purpose of the review conference is to discuss the positioning of our annual list of top restaurants. Members of the review committee will give special consideration for both popular and new restaurants to be included in the list,” said representative of Gourmet List Zhou Zhihan.

In addition to the restaurant evaluation process, Gourmet List also established a segment for discussions at the end of the review session. While providing top gourmet services is crucial for customers, it is equally as important to keep an eye on the development of the industry. At the Hong Kong Gourmet List evaluation session, gourmet experts and the committee held discussions on the practicality of the “Taste the City” Food List and the developmental prospects of Hong Kong restaurants.

Food columnist Kinson Loo suggested that Gourmet List should add a “Top Ten” List to the current star and top flavor rating system. The list could, for example, include Shanghai’s top ten sushi restaurants or top ten dim sum places.

Food critic Cai Hao brought up the fact that Mandarin is important as most of Gourmet List’s customers are domestic tourists. “If you don’t know the language then that can lead to issues, so Hong Kong needs to make improvement on this,” said Cai Hao. 

TV presenter Angela Shen added: “I agree with the philosophy of Gourmet List. Cuisine is not just about food or the taste but also its place within local life and culture.”

About Ctrip.com International, Ltd.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is a leading travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. It is the largest online consolidator of accommodations and transportation tickets in China in terms of transaction volume. Ctrip enables business and leisure travelers to make informed and cost-effective bookings by aggregating comprehensive travel related information and offering its services through an advanced transaction and service platform consisting of its mobile apps, Internet websites and centralized, toll-free, 24-hour customer service center. Ctrip also helps customers book vacation packages and guided tours. In addition, through its corporate travel management services, Ctrip helps corporate clients effectively manage their travel requirements. Since its inception in 1999, Ctrip has experienced substantial growth and become one of the best-known travel brands in China.

For further information, please contact:

International PR
Ctrip.com International, ltd.
Tel: (+86) 21 3406 4880 ext 196455
Email: [email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: 

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8a8a2da-80fd-42d1-ac75-eaa134df701c

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27ec08c4-41ca-4324-adc5-cc29a3d04727

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9de4a66a-c7b0-4ebe-b106-17e0675c39de

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
